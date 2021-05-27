Domestic Violence Groups Praise Gov’s Budget, But Ask for More Funding

“This is an historic, transformational budget. This is not a budget that plays small ball.” – Governor Gavin Newsom on the May Revise, May 14, 2021. Governor Newsom, the California Senate, and the California Assembly are in the midst of negotiations over how to spend the $75 billion surplus in the state budget, plus $27 billion in federal aid headed towards the state. This is a major opportunity to ensure that California’s spending is aligned with several key state plans currently created or being created: the California Action Plan for Transportation Infrastructure (CAPTI), the 30 x 30 Executive Order (conserving thirty percent of California’s land and coast by 2030), California Air Resources Board’s new Climate Change Scoping Plan, and Executive Order N-70-29, which calls for all new cars sold in California to be zero emission by 2035.