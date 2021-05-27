TerraClear’s Robotic Rock Picker

Victorinox worked with first responders and rescuers for a long time to make a Swiss Army Knife with the tools necessary to help out in emergency situations. Since most people are most likely to face an emergency situation inside a car, Victorinox selected the tools accordingly for their Rescue Tool. You gain access to a glass breaker, a seatbelt cutter, and even a disc saw, in case you need to cut through shatterproof glass like you’d find on a windshield. Aside from its main tools, the Rescue Tool comes with 10 other functions: a serrated blade, screwdriver, bottle opener, wire stripper and a pair of tweezers help deal with everyday tasks. Instead of Victorinox’s iconic red Cellidor scales, this multi-tool comes with fluorescent yellow ones so you can quickly spot it inside your bag or vehicle compartment in low light conditions, especially important during emergencies. At 4.4“ and 5.9 ounces, this is one of the larger tools in Victorinox’s catalog, worth its weight in functionality. Pick one up at the link below.