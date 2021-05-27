Cancel
Oklahoma State

OUR VIEW: Great season, Cowgirls

The News Press
The News Press
 6 days ago

The momentum just didn’t stick.

The Cowgirl golf team was achingly close to securing Oklahoma State’s first NCAA championship for a women’s team.

We wait still.

A valiant effort, and the team has certainly vaulted itself among the program’s best.

Never before had an OSU women’s team reached the finals in match play. The 2004 team was a runner-up before they changed the championship format.

They reached it as a No. 3 seed, and won that semifinal by sweeping Duke.

It was a charmed season to be sure, but we know they wanted the ultimate prize, wanted to stand above the rest of the field and we know it probably hurts a lot right now to miss that opportunity.

Maja Stark, Isabella Fierro, Lianna Bailey, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard and Rina Tatematsu – the five in the finals – are individually outstanding golfers. Some of the best OSU has ever fielded. As a team, they never finished worse than third the entire spring.

That’s incredible.

Still some good news. Of those five, there is not a senior among them. One of the best teams OSU has ever had could continue to be one of the best teams OSU has ever had.

It’s not guaranteed they will all be back, but it means Greg Robertson’s program is in excellent shape.

Congratulations to Robertson and the Cowgirl golf team on an incredible season.

Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Duke, OK
State
Oklahoma State
