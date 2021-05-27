Cancel
Cox Taps Soo Jin Oh As President Of Gamut

 6 days ago

Cox Media Group’s Gamut, a provider of over-the-top advertising to select regional and local advertisers, has promoted Soo Jin Oh to president, effective immediately. In her new role, Oh will be responsible for driving innovation and continued engagement while overseeing Gamut’s day-to-day businesses and their functions. For the past eight...

Businessdcvelocity.com

Fortna Names Ted Dunham as Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, GA (June 1, 2021) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts™, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announced the appointment of Ted Dunham as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Dunham will develop strategies that continue to position Fortna as the industry leader for digital transformation of omnichannel and eCommerce fulfillment. Responsible for global sales, marketing and business development, Dunham will lead commercial initiatives that include innovative solutioning with robotics, intelligent software and advanced technologies.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MorphImmune, Inc. Appoints Ronald Martell As President And CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MorphImmune, Inc., a private platform company that is advancing a highly specific targeting technology that uses a ligand-linked payload to reprogram the immune system, announced the appointment of Ronald Martell as the company's President and CEO effective April 12, 2021. A serial entrepreneur,...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Phunware Holds Fireside Chat With CNBC And Fox Business Network Market Analyst Kenny Polcari

AUSTIN, Texas, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN ) ("Phunware" or "the Company") a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be holding a fireside chat with CNBC and Fox Business Network Market Analyst Kenny Polcari, tomorrow, June 3 rd at 12:00 PM ET. Phunware Chief Operating Officer, Randall Crowder, will be hosted by Polcari to discuss Phunware's outlook for 2021 and provide further details on its go-to-market strategy that focuses primarily on indirect channel partners.
Businessnwaonline.com

Banks resigns as Tyson president, CEO

Dean Banks, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods, Inc., has resigned, according to a news release. "Being a part of Tyson Foods has been a very rewarding experience," Banks said in the release. "Upon deep personal reflection and discussions with my family, the board, and my colleagues, I believe that stepping down and concentrating on my family is the right decision at this time."
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Julius Černiauskas, CEO at Oxylabs

With a growing interest in automated data collection solutions that source from multiple online sources, how will data and web scraping solutions evolve to serve changing sales and marketing needs? Julius Černiauskas, CEO at Oxylabs shares his thoughts:. ______. Welcome to this MarTech chat Julius, tell us more about Oxylabs.
Businessmartechseries.com

Pindrop Appoints Collin Davis as First CTO

Pindrop, the global technology leader in identity, security, and trust for voice interactions, announces the appointment of Collin Davis as its first Chief Technology Officer to continue evolving Pindrop’s contact center solutions, including fraud, IVR, and authentication as well as define and envision its additional IoT offerings. CEO and co-founder, Vijay Balasubramaniyan previously led the responsibilities.
Businessmartechseries.com

Alliance Data Stockholders Elect Karin Kimbrough to Board of Directors

Company’s multi-year board refreshment plan continues to enhance diversity of knowledge, skills, gender, race/ethnicity and experience. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) a leading global provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, has announced the election of Karin J. Kimbrough to its board of directors. Ms. Kimbrough was elected at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held Thursday, May 27, along with nominees Ralph J. Andretta, Roger H. Ballou, John C. Gerspach, Jr., Rajesh Natarajan, Timothy J. Theriault, Laurie A. Tucker and Sharen J. Turney, each of whom served as Alliance Data directors during the 2020-2021 term. As an independent director, Ms. Kimbrough will serve on the compensation and risk committees, bringing decades of experience in business strategy, financial stability monitoring and risk mitigation strategies. She currently serves as chief economist at LinkedIn Corporation.
Businessmartechseries.com

Arc XP to Power Digital Publishing for Forthcoming Business News Brand Bloomberg Línea

Bloomberg Línea, a forthcoming multi-platform business news brand from Bloomberg Media and Falic Media that will serve Latin America and the Caribbean, has selected Arc XP to power its site and publishing workflow when it launches later this year. With Arc, Bloomberg Línea will go live with the most modern and sophisticated digital experience platform, including tools for robust content creation, seamless and efficient workflow, multisite capabilities, multichannel distribution, and a flexible, extensible site infrastructure to ensure an exceptional user experience across platforms.
BusinessPhramalive.com

GEORGE MUSI JOINS FCB HEALTH NETWORK’S SOLVE(D)

GEORGE MUSI JOINS FCB HEALTH NETWORK’S SOLVE(D), A MARKETING, SCIENCE AND MEDIA AGENCY. FCB Health Network president & CEO Dana Maiman today announced that George Musi has joined Solve(d) — the Network’s data and media company born from creative agency DNA — as managing director. Solve(d) has experienced explosive 40% growth, with accompanying significant expansion in scale, clients and head count since its launch in October 2018. The agency was built on the premise that data needs to be taken out of the database and put into the marketplace.
Businessmpamag.com

First American Financial taps company veteran as president

First American Financial (FAF) has announced the appointment of Kenneth DeGiorgio to president. DeGiorgio, who has been with the company for more than 22 years, will head FAF’s operating groups, including its title insurance, specialty insurance, and data and analytics businesses. DiGiorgio most recently served as executive vice president. During his time as EVP, he oversaw several corporate functions, including mergers and acquisitions, legal, compliance, information security, enterprise risk management, and marketing and communications. He was also responsible for the company’s banking operations and its international division.
Economymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Euan Blair, Founder of Multiverse

Euan Blair, Founder & CEO of Multiverse, a tech startup that is changing education and work for young adults talks about Multiverse’s journey and latest funding while sharing his observations on the importance of tech apprenticeships:. _____. Hi Euan, please tell us more about your tech journey so far, being...
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Tyson taps King as new CEO

SPRINGDALE, ARK. — Donnie King is the new president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods, Inc. He replaces Dean Banks, who is leaving the company and board of directors for personal reasons. The change is effective immediately, according to the company. Mr. King was most recently chief operating officer...
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Dmitri Lisitski, Co-founder and CEO at Influ2

Please tell us about your current role and the team you handle. How did you arrive at the company?. I’m the CEO and co-founder of Influ2. When I started my first IT outsourcing business, which is now called GlobalLogic, I tried to apply everything that I had learned from being a consumer marketer, but I soon realized that B2B marketing is fundamentally different. A lot of what works for B2C doesn’t work for B2B, and this was what inspired me to found Influ2. It answered the question that I had been contemplating for almost a decade, ‘how can I make advertising work well for B2B companies?’
BusinessAdvanced Television

Derek Chang new Friend MTS CEO

Seasoned industry executive Derek Chang has been appointed CEO of content protection technology solutions provider Friend MTS, taking over the role from company founder Jonathan Friend, who will serve as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and continue to drive growth through the creation of the company’s advanced proprietary solutions. With a...
MLBsgbonline.com

Fanatics Partners To Launch NFT Platform

Fanatics chairman Michael Rubin, cryptocurrency investor Michael Novogratz and digital media entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk have partnered to create Candy Digital, a company that will specialize in virtual collectibles and other NFTs. Financial specifics of the partnership were not provided. Fanatics will be Candy’s majority shareholder, with Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital and...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Øyvind Sæta joins Dele Health Tech as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced leader appointed to lead financial function of Norwegian-headquartered fall-tech company. Dele Health Tech today announced the appointment of experienced financial executive Øyvind Sæta as Chief Financial Officer. In this newly established role, Mr Sæta will lead the financial function at the company, as well as taking a leading role...
Businessmartechseries.com

Global Business Development Executive Michael M. Straubel Joins Fintech CCM And CXM Leader O’Neil Digital Solutions As Managing Director f Global Partnerships

O’Neil Digital Solutions, the leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM), today announced the appointment of global fintech and business development executive, Michael M. Straubel, in the newly created role of Managing Director of Global Partnerships. This new hire further reinforces the organization’s commitment to cutting-edge CCM and CXM SaaS solutions designed for the financial services industry.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Shattuck Labs (STTK) Appoints Abhinav A. Shukla as Chief Technical Officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the appointment of Abhinav A. Shukla, Ph.D., as Chief Technical Officer.