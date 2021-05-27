LA City Council Approves Resolution to Support the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act of 2021
May 25, 2021, marks one year since the murder of George Floyd by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin. The tragic and horrific event underscored the prevalence of systemic racism in law enforcement agencies nationwide, and set in motion a movement to stand against all forms of racism and violence in the name of Black lives. In the midst of an unprecedented pandemic where intimate physical interaction created the risk of contracting COVID-19, protesters called for justice, confronting the hard reality that incidents of police brutality, which have disproportionately resulted in the injuries and deaths of people of color, persisted across the nation.lasentinel.net