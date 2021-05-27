Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council Approves Resolution to Support the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act of 2021

lasentinel.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 25, 2021, marks one year since the murder of George Floyd by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin. The tragic and horrific event underscored the prevalence of systemic racism in law enforcement agencies nationwide, and set in motion a movement to stand against all forms of racism and violence in the name of Black lives. In the midst of an unprecedented pandemic where intimate physical interaction created the risk of contracting COVID-19, protesters called for justice, confronting the hard reality that incidents of police brutality, which have disproportionately resulted in the injuries and deaths of people of color, persisted across the nation.

lasentinel.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Curren Price
Person
Karen Bass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La City Council#Police Misconduct#Police Violence#Police Brutality#Justice#City Government#Police Accountability#African Americans#H R 1280#Resolution#Policing Practices#Law Enforcement Agencies#Legislation#National Reforms#Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Appeals court puts brief hold on LA judge's Skid Row order

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A federal appeals court Thursday put a brief hold on a judge's order that the city and county of Los Angeles must offer housing to the homeless population of Skid Row by the middle of October. Attorneys for the county asked the U.S. 9th Circuit Court...
Los Angeles County, CAspectrumnews1.com

LA County will wait for state to lift mask mandate

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County will adhere to California guidelines and wait until June 15 to lift the requirement for face coverings in indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are...
Los Angeles, CAWhittier Daily News

Attorney General Bonta already has the power to rein in bad cops

When it comes to policing the police, state law invests the California attorney general with powers that can only be described as awesome. Now, in the wake of the successful Minnesota prosecution of the cop who murdered George Floyd last year, it is time for California’s AG to use his authority to extinguish the same kind of racist atrocities in this state.
Los Angeles County, CAlaedc.org

LAEDC strongly supports Governor Newsom’s budget proposal for Broadband

“LAEDC applauds governor Newsom’s proposed $7 billion investment over three years to expand broadband infrastructure, increase affordability, and enhance access to broadband for All Californians. Eliminating the digital divide is the sole focus of our LA Digital Equity Action League and we and our more than 100 partner organizations in LA DEAL look forward to working closely with the Governor and Legislature and California Public Utilities Commission to ensure that every California resident has access to affordable high speed Internet as soon as possible.” – Bill Allen, CEO of LAEDC.
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
Los Angeles, CASFGate

Senior Citizens Face Homeless Crisis as Incomes Fall and Rent Skyrocket

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. There is a looming crisis affecting America’s senior citizens and if not addressed, thousands of them will end up in the streets with no place to call home.(1) As Baby Boomers age, the number of homeless seniors across the US jumped nearly 70 percent between 2007-17.(2) “Baby Boomers face a rough future,” said Nick Saifan, CEO of the veteran-friendly company Vendaval Corp. “Many of us are in failing health and forced to live on Social Security. Housing costs have exploded. That’s left many, who expected a comfortable retirement, facing foreclosures, evictions and life on the streets.”
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
Los Angeles, CAtherealdeal.com

Soho and Noho rezoning moves forward despite lawsuit

The proposal to rezone Soho and Noho is moving forward, despite a lawsuit claiming the plan cannot proceed if the city doesn’t host in-person hearings. The City Planning Commission on Monday certified the application to rezone the neighborhoods, officially kickstarting the public land use review process. The timing of the certification means the rezoning could make it through the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure before the end of the de Blasio administration, as long as it doesn’t face further delays.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
California Statemynewsla.com

California To Wait Until June 15 to Ditch COVID-19 Mask Requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County...