Scott Agness: Pacers assistant coach Greg Foster is back, and continues working with Goga Bitadze. They hugged before beginning pre-game warmups. There is concern about Bjorkgren's mental state. That's not to suggest he's on the verge of a mental breakdown, but league sources have told IndyStar that he has taken this hard. The losing and internal conflict has been bad enough, but his fierce, competitive nature can be a weakness as much as a strength.