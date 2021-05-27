Cancel
Bedlam in Gotham: Knicks fans celebrate first playoff win in 8 years

Cover picture for the articleThis unflappable and lovable New York Knicks team keeps on surprising. Just when everything was bleak, in a blink of an eye, the Knicks sprung back to life. And The Garden was Eden once again. A basketball paradise with New York’s long-suffering fans taking a bite on the taste of success.

