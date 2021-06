It's been a celebration-filled few weeks for Spain's Alba dynasty. Just over a week ago, they were gathered at the Liria Palace in Madrid to celebrate the wedding of the Count of Orsono, the second son of the Duke of Alba, to his bride Belén Corsini, in what was dubbed the first great society wedding of the summer. Spain's looser Covid restrictions meant 300 guests could gather - as opposed to the UK's 30.