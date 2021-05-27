We’re Not Waiting for the Next George Floyd Moment

George Floyd’s horrific murder one year ago has ushered in a new era of accountability where it’s not enough to simply say “Black Lives Matter.” It’s time to show it in our actions and decisions. It should now be crystal clear that we all have a responsibility to address anti-Black racism within our own systems and communities. We represent a group of Black civic leaders, formed out of the work of the Committee for Greater LA, who are working to build a blueprint for a new Los Angeles that lays out how we got here and what every Angeleno can do from here so that a global uprising is not necessary to get some measure of justice for one man.