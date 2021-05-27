Cancel
Meet the 50-somethings who launched a successful beauty brand in the pandemic

By Sonia Haria,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year has been damaging for the beauty industry in many ways, especially for the service sector. However it has also inspired new ways of building businesses, which pharmacognosist Dr Simon Jackson and beauty expert Tracey Woodward, who are both in their fifties, know all too well. Woodward - a beauty industry veteran with over 30 years experience - joined Dr Jackson’s brand Modern Botany as co-founder, despite never having actually met each other before. Dr Jackson is based in Ireland, Woodward in England.

