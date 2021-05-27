Meet the 50-somethings who launched a successful beauty brand in the pandemic

Now through July 16, Facebook will be featuring some of the biggest brands in beauty and fashion in a weekly showcase for livestream shopping on the platform. “What if you could see this season’s latest trends modeled in real time, ask questions about how they fit, select your size and buy, all from the comfort of your home?” Facebook posited on its announcement blog post on Tuesday. “Live Shopping on Facebook combines the fun of live video with the convenience of online shopping. And this summer, we’re bringing some of the biggest brands together for a showcase of products, tips, demos and more through Live Shopping Fridays.“