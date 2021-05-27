Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Platte, NE

Local Teams Play Well At State

ruralradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Platte-A number of area teams performed well at the NSAA state golf meet that was held at Lake Maloney golf course in North Platte this week. North Platte St. Pats won the title with a 645. Elm Creek finished second with a 697. Franklin was third while Burwell was 4th and Overton finished 5th. Brendan Walker of Mullen was the champion with a two day total of 146. Conner Hasenauer of St. Pats finished second. For Elm Creek leading the way was Nate Gillming (tie for 8th) and Dalton Trampe (13th). Finishing in a tie for 21st Brady Spotanski, in 56th Gabe Trampe, and in a tie for 72nd Skylar Gronewold. Elm Creek coach Jayce Dueland talks about the week for the Buffaloes with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen.

ruralradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burwell, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Mullen, NE
City
Elm Creek, NE
North Platte, NE
Sports
City
North Platte, NE
City
Overton, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsaa#St Pats#21st Brady Spotanski#Buffaloes#Krvn#Area Teams#This Week#Lake Maloney#North Platte A Number#72nd Skylar Gronewold#56th Gabe Trampe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Nebraska StatePosted by
Panhandle Post

AMS Athletes compete in Nebraska Middle School Track and Field Championships

The Nebraska State Middle School Track and Field Championship Meet was held May 15 at Gothenburg High School. This event started in 2010 and is an all-class 7th and 8th grade combined track meet that invites the top 24 individuals and top 16 relay teams, regardless of school size, to compete. The event is usually held the Saturday before the High School State Track and Field Meet. Medals are awarded to the top 8 finishers.
Omaha.com

Follow live: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 17

The best high school soccer teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships. The state tournament continues Monday with the Class B boys and girls semifinal matches at Morrison Stadium. The action will continue until Class A champions are crowned May 18 and the Class B champs May 19.
North Platte, NENorth Platte Telegraph

Kirkwood softball sweeps NPCC to advance to national tourney

Kirkwood’s powerful bats proved to be too much for the North Platte Community College softball team Saturday afternoon, as the Eagles swept the Knights 12-1 and 10-5 to win the North Plains A District Championship. North Platte ends its season 15-29. Entering Saturday’s series, Kirkwood led the nation in home...
floracing.com

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Returns August 29th-September 2nd

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Summer Speedweek is going to take you through the state of Nebraska for five huge nights of action packed racing with Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks Sunday, August 29th through Thursday, September 2nd. Sunday August 29th will be the first stop on the...
North Platte, NEPosted by
North Platte Post

Season ends for NPCC Softball

Story by Heather Johnson - Area Public Information Specialist. The season has come to an end for the North Platte Community College Knights Softball Team. The Knights hosted No. 7 Kirkwood Saturday for the North Plains A District Championship and fell 12-1 in the first game of the doubleheader. Nevaeh...
hailvarsity.com

Nebraska Preps Postgame | RecruitLook Lincoln Recap

After a busy week of AAU action at the Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln, Damon Benning and Jacob Padilla sat down to recap the RecruitLook Lincoln Showcase and hit on a variety of other random topics including the NBA playoffs, shot clocks and more. You can catch the Nebraska Preps...
Omaha, NEknopnews2.com

Area athletes heading to 2021 State Track Meet in Omaha

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2021 State Track & Field Championship is Wednesday, May 19 through Saturday, May 22 in Omaha at the Omaha Burke Stadium. Face coverings are required at all events. Ticket and schedule information are included in this story. Below are several of the schools and...
Nebraska StateFence Post

Nebraska cowgirl headed from arena to nursing school

Arthur, Neb. – Faith Storer has her college education figured out. The senior at Arthur County (Nebraska) High School and a high school rodeo athlete, she earned early acceptance to the Bryan College of Health nursing program, which will guarantee her, after two years of college at Bryan, acceptance into the nursing program at Bryan. The Bryan College of Health is located in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

WATCH: Finding Talent, Managing Attrition and More for Nebraska

“(Recruiting rankings) matter less and less because half will probably transfer anyway. The money is in the walk on program here. Coach these kids up.”. Last week’s recruiting question prompted plenty of conversation around transfers, finding talent and managing attrition. Zach on Facebook left the comment above, which led the way for a bigger discussion on how exactly the Huskers go about finding their talent. Hail Varsity recruiting analyst Greg Smith tackles the topic alongside deputy editor Erin Sorensen, discussing the different ways Nebraska seeks talent, how it manages attrition and much more.
North Platte, NEhuskeradio.com

District Track Results: A3, D7 and D8

Classes A and D held district track and field meets on Wednesday, with several area state qualifiers shining through. Classes B and C will hold their district meets Thursday. North Platte finished in fourth in girls team scores, while the boys ended in third place. Individually, Kymani Sterling paced the Bulldogs, winning the sprints, taking first in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. Teammate Nic Davis won the shot put as well for North Platte boys. Kylee Tilford led the Lady Bulldogs, winning the high jump. Full results from the A3 are below.
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

North Platte Soccer falls in overtime

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - While the North Platte Girl’s Soccer team saw their season come to an end in extra time, the Lady Bulldogs have plenty to be proud of this year. After dropping three of their first five contests, North Platte re-defined their season, going on a tear. The Lady Bulldogs won thirteen of their next fourteen games. A combination of potent offense and stifling defense helped North Platte compile thirteen shut outs on the season.
North Platte, NEagupdate.com

From bullfighter to volunteer

Rich Reinert has a part in the Buffalo Bill Rodeo that fans never see. The North Platte man makes the rodeo run smoother, and the fans don’t even notice it. His job, as a volunteer, is to let announcer Randy Corley know what cowboy is next, during the bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Lincoln County, NENorth Platte Telegraph

Watch now: A night at Lincoln County's races

David Craft walked into the Lincoln County Raceway about 9 a.m. May 8 in preparation for that night’s event. “And I’ll probably go home around 2 (a.m.),” he said as he headed from the track to another area of the facility during the last frantic hour before the hot laps for the five divisions of racing.
Nebraska StateNorth Platte Telegraph

Miss Nebraska competition returns June 6

The Miss Nebraska competition returns the week of June 6 after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Miss Nebraska 2019 Allie Swanson continued to serve in that role until September when she was married. She will crown the new Miss America in June. “We didn’t have locals (competitions)...