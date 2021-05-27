Local Teams Play Well At State

North Platte-A number of area teams performed well at the NSAA state golf meet that was held at Lake Maloney golf course in North Platte this week. North Platte St. Pats won the title with a 645. Elm Creek finished second with a 697. Franklin was third while Burwell was 4th and Overton finished 5th. Brendan Walker of Mullen was the champion with a two day total of 146. Conner Hasenauer of St. Pats finished second. For Elm Creek leading the way was Nate Gillming (tie for 8th) and Dalton Trampe (13th). Finishing in a tie for 21st Brady Spotanski, in 56th Gabe Trampe, and in a tie for 72nd Skylar Gronewold. Elm Creek coach Jayce Dueland talks about the week for the Buffaloes with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen.