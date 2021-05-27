Cancel
Soccer

Jorge Sampaoli's first training session at Marseille

newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
Take a look behind the scenes of Jorge Sampaoli's first training session at Olympique de Marseille. The Argentine became Marseille's new coach in February 2021.

