U.S. travelers are about to get many more European summer vacation options for the first time in 16 months. European officials have agreed to add the U.S. to the European Union's safe travel list, the Associated Press reports. The U.S. is among a handful of countries - including Lebanon, Albania, and Serbia - that officials have cleared to join the list, which governs who can visit for nonessential reasons. EU officials also plan to welcome travelers from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan beginning July 1.