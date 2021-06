The Masked Singer returned for the season 5 semifinals on Wednesday, and after some fun performances from the remaining contestants, fans had to bid farewell to The Yeti!. During Wednesday's show, fans got to see performances from all four of the costumed celebs still in the competition -- The Piglet, The Black Swan, The Chameleon and The Yeti -- as they duked it out for a shot in the grand finale and a chance to stay in the race for the Golden Mask trophy.