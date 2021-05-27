Cancel
OnePlus will launch 2 new Nord phones soon, but neither is the Nord 2 (Updated)

By Dhruv Bhutani
Android Authority
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nord CE is coming to Europe and India, but North America is getting its own phone. The OnePlus Nord CE and U-series TV will launch on June 10. OnePlus Nord contributed to 200% year-on-year growth, the firm claimed. The firm subsequently revealed that the Nord N200 5G will also...

www.androidauthority.com
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Confused about the fate of the OnePlus Nord 2? Here’s a theory

The OnePlus Nord CE is going to be amongst the most-talked-about devices of the coming days, as the company will refresh its budget smartphone portfolio. However, the information currently available raises more questions than answers, especially about the OnePlus Nord 2. Last week, TechRadar exclusively confirmed the existence of the...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

OnePlus Nord CE 5G full specs leaked

OnePlus' next mid-range device is the Nord CE 5G, and the company has already teased it a bit and let us know that the full unveiling is coming on June 10. No need to wait that long, though, for today the upcoming phone's full spec list has been outed. It looks like the Nord CE ("CE" for "Core Edition") is based heavily on the original Nord, with a few cuts here and there to presumably give it a lower launch price.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus Nord CE 5G to be powered by Snapdragon 750G processor

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be the next mid-range phone offering from the Chinese OEM that never settles. It is expected to come together with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The phones have been teased several times here and we can expect more details will be leaked before the official product launch. In North America, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be unveiled. Global markets will then receive the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The CE in the name refers to Core Edition and it will already come with 5G connectivity.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

OnePlus Nord CE 5G officially confirmed to debut on June 10

OnePlus chief Pete Lau recently confirmed that a new mid-ranger called OnePlus Nord CE 5G is in the pipeline and will debut soon. Soon after, a few leaks revealing the key specs of the next OnePlus offering surfaced online. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will make its debut on June 10 in India.
Cell Phonesmidgetherald.com

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Launch Offer, Back Panel Design Surface Online Ahead of Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 5G may feature a triple rear camera setup. It may launch in India on June 10. OnePlus TV U1S may be priced starting at Rs. 37,999. OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India has rised online. The smartphone is all set to launch in India on June 10. The company has been mocking features of the phone bit by bit. It is mocked to feature a hole-punch display design and a 64-megapixel main sensor at the back.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OnePlus Nord CE 5G RAM, storage, and color revealed by Amazon

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been confirmed to be the next OnePlus smartphone. This handset is set to launch on June 10. Apart from leaks, even the brand itself has been teasing the device ahead of its release. Now, Amazon India has accidentally (read intentionally) revealed two key features of this upcoming phone.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

OnePlus Nord CE render leaks, price pops up as well

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be unveiled on June 10 and will start selling on June 16, but we already know how much it will cost. The new Nord phone will be offered for INR22,999 (about $315) and will have some discounts as well, bringing the price even lower.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OnePlus Nord CE 5G new renders, promo video, configurations leaked before launch

OnePlus will take off covers from the OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G smartphone in India and Europe tomorrow (June 10). Before launch, reputed leaker Evan Blass shared numerous renders of the handset along with a promo video. In addition, Pricebaba has teamed up with well-known leaker Ishan Agarwal to showcase some other renders and configurations of the Nord CE.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India spotted, design revealed

OnePlus will be taking off covers from the OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 10 in India and Europe. Ahead of the launch, the brand has revealed its rear design. In addition, the pricing of the handset has also appeared well before the launch. OnePlus Nord CE price in India.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Geekbench Reveals A New Variant Of The OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has surfaced on Geekbench, and the listing has revealed a new variant of the device. A 12GB RAM model has appeared on the website. Just to make things clear, the rumors and leaks have been mentioning 6GB and 8GB RAM models thus far. Those two models will allegedly launch with 64GB and 128GB of storage, respectively.
Cell Phones9to5Google

OnePlus Nord N200 set to adopt 1080p and new design as Nord CE leaks

The OnePlus Nord N100 was a pretty bare-bones device with a price tag to match, but its sequel is shaping up to be a decent middle ground. In an interview this week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed a few details about the Nord N200 including its display, price range, and showing off its design, too.
Cell Phonesfreenews.live

OnePlus Nord N200 5G appeared on the official image

On June 10, OnePlus will show the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone in India, and now the company has also confirmed that it is preparing another device from this series. We are talking about the budget OnePlus Nord N200 5G. Its official image and some characteristics were received by the journalists of the PCMag publication. The novelty will be the successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord N100 and will be the company’s cheapest 5G smartphone. The device will be equipped with a 6.49-inch LCD-screen with FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. In addition, the device will receive a triple camera, a side fingerprint scanner and, most likely, a Qualcomm chip on board. In terms of design, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be very similar to the flagship OnePlus 9 line of devices.
Cell Phonesdroidholic.com

OnePlus Nord N200 first look & details shared by OnePlus

Last year, OnePlus surprised us all by announcing two super affordable phones under its Nord series named the Nord N10 and the Nord N100, among which the Nord N100 launched as the cheapest OnePlus phone at just $179.99. OnePlus has already announced on its blog that the brand will soon launch the Nord CE 5G in India and the Nord N200 5G in the North American market. We already know that the Nord CE 5G is launching in India on the 10th of June, but there is no information regarding the launch date of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G yet.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OnePlus Nord CE spec sheet leaks, will have a 4500mAh battery

OnePlus has confirmed that its next mid-range device will launch as the OnePlus Nord CE. The device has been described as a cheaper version of last year’s OnePlus Nord with a focus on the core features of the phone. Ahead of the launch, the full specifications of the device have been leaked.
Cell Phonestechadvisor.com

Where to buy the OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus launched its latest 5G phone, the Nord CE, at its 10 June Summer Launch Event. The CE handset, which stands for Core Edition, aims to streamline the Nord experience to core aspects while keeping prices low. The handset joins its predecessor the Nord N10, the budget N100, and the...