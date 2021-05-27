‘In The Heights’ – A Dynamic Explosion Of Sights And Sound
Lin-Manuel Miranda is a genius and if he had not received a single award, it would not have mattered. A genius is a genius. In this film adaption of his Tony Award-winning play IN THE HEIGHTS https://www.intheheights-movie.com/ the hip-hop musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda (https://www.linmanuel.com/project/in-the-heights) opens with title song which builds into a percussion beat as Dominican American Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) slides into a powerfully smooth freestyle rapping while the camera moves through uptown Manhattan (El Barrio) the predominantly Dominican neighborhood of Washing-ton Heights.lasentinel.net