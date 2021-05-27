Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

‘In The Heights’ – A Dynamic Explosion Of Sights And Sound

By Lapacazo Sandoval, Contributing Writer
lasentinel.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLin-Manuel Miranda is a genius and if he had not received a single award, it would not have mattered. A genius is a genius. In this film adaption of his Tony Award-winning play IN THE HEIGHTS https://www.intheheights-movie.com/ the hip-hop musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda (https://www.linmanuel.com/project/in-the-heights) opens with title song which builds into a percussion beat as Dominican American Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) slides into a powerfully smooth freestyle rapping while the camera moves through uptown Manhattan (El Barrio) the predominantly Dominican neighborhood of Washing-ton Heights.

lasentinel.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Smits
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Olga Merediz
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Heights#In The Heights#Gentrification#Sound Of Music#Modern Music#World Music#New Music#Popular Music#D R#Latinos#Washington Heights#Stanford#Puerto Ricans#Dominicans#Dominican American Usnavi#Movie Magic#Uptown Manhattan#Washing Ton Heights#Dancers#Broadway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Cuba
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesBillboard

How Lin-Manuel Miranda Adapted 'In The Heights' For Cinema — And a New Era

In the Heights was born in the winter of 1999 in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s dorm room at Wesleyan University, inspired by what simply wasn’t there. “It was, in many ways, an attempt to write what I saw was missing, both in terms of representation and in terms of stories about [Latinos] in popular culture,” he says.
Moviestpr.org

Jon M. Chu: Why Does Representation On Screen Matter?

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode The Artist's Voice. With his film Crazy Rich Asians, director Jon M. Chu made his mark on Hollywood — opening doors for Asian American representation on screen. He reflects on how his heritage informs his cinematic work. About Jon M. Chu. Jon M....
New York City, NYThe Bronx Chronicle

National Puerto Rican Day Parade 2021, EVENT INFO

CAST OF THE SUMMER MOVIE EVENT, IN THE HEIGHTS, ANNOUNCED AS. GRAND MARSHALS OF THE 64Th NATIONAL PUERTO RICAN DAY PARADE. Special tributes to honor the legacy of Puerto Rican poetry,. the 500th Anniversary of the founding San Juan. & national symbols of Puerto Rican culture and identity. New York...
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights is seen in new trailer broadcast at MTV Movie & TV Awards

A new trailer for the In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of his Broadway musical, was unveiled at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday. Miranda appeared in a Zoom stream with the film's Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera as they reminisced about the celebration of music and culture in the film, which is slated to hit theaters and HBO Max next month.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Live-Action Hamilton Movie? Here's What In The Heights Director Jon M. Chu Says

Movie musicals have been experiencing a bit of a renaissance over the last few years. Film adaptations of popular musicals aren’t slowing down anytime soon. Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid should be swimming into theaters soon, as well as Stephen Spielberg’s remake of Leonard Bernstein’s classic musical West Side Story. And now that Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Broadway musical In The Heights has nearly made it to the big screen, why not his career-defining project? I’m talking, of course, about Hamilton. And director John M. Chu has thoughts.
MoviesTime Out Global

New In the Heights clip offers a closer look at Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest

Last night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards was loaded with wild moments, from a slime-soaked Marvel megastar to a battle of (dim)wits between Ali G and Borat. But the broadcast offered more than a celebration of cinematic moments past with a glimpse of the hotly anticipated Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation In The Heights.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Live theater returns to Portland Center Stage with 7-show season that includes ‘Rent’ and an early work by Lin-Manuel Miranda

After being sidelined for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Portland Center Stage is bringing back live performances beginning this October. The seven-show 2021-2022 season, which was announced Tuesday, includes the return of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” a production that was halted in March 2020 after only a week of performances. Also on the schedule is the popular musical “Rent,” and “Freestyle Love Supreme,” an early work that was co-created by Lin-Manuel Miranda before he wrote “In The Heights” and “Hamilton.”
Theater & Dancethedailytexan.com

Lin Manuel Miranda, ‘In the Heights’ cast talk differences from show, set memories, dance boot camp

A film adaptation of Broadway’s “In the Heights” is finally hitting theaters and HBO Max in early June. The award-winning story follows Usnavi, a young bodega owner in Washington Heights, while he contemplates his dreams and aspirations. The Daily Texan spoke with songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor Olga Merediz and other cast members about their experience working on the film.
Movieshannaherald.com

Director Jon M. Chu is high on In the Heights

If you want proof of the effect that directing In the Heights had on Jon M. Chu, look no further than the name of his son, born in July of 2019, during production on the film. His name is Jonathan Heights Chu. “I just thought that was the most beautiful...
Hamilton, MOPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Funny Way Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda Got Involved With Star Wars

Lin-Manuel Miranda has made a name for himself as a pretty powerful triple threat, with huge titles on his résumé for not only acting but for writing and composing as well. The Hamilton actor, writer, and musical composer has the talent to back up his world renowned name, but it also seems the musical genius also has a bit of luck and impeccable timing to thank for his involvement in one huge franchise. Miranda has now described how he came to be involved in the Star Wars universe, and it’s honestly pretty funny.
MoviesGeekTyrant

IN THE HEIGHTS Featurette Talks About the Heart of the Story and Its Universality

A new featurette has been released for the musical film adaptation of In the Heights, based on the Broadway musical that was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes. The clip features some behind-the-scenes looks at the massive dance numbers that were created for the film, and what is at the heart of the story for many of the actors in the movie.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ahead Of In The Heights, Anthony Ramos' 6 Best Hamilton Song Moments

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Last summer, the Disney+ release of Hamilton livened up the season dry with blockbusters during quarantine. This year, the stylings of Lin-Manuel Miranda will return to the forefront, with In The Heights coming to streaming and theaters next month. It stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi de la Vega, a first generation Dominican-American bodega owner in Washington Heights. Before we experience Jon M. Chu’s huge movie musical, let’s go back over Ramos' best moments in Hamilton.
MoviesInside the Magic

Lin-Manuel Miranda Was a Secret ‘Star Wars’ Composer

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been building quite The Walt Disney Company resume. From writing music for smash animated hit Moana (2016) to playing Jack in Mary Poppins Returns (2018) to working with Alan Menken on the score for the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid to writing music for the upcoming Encanto — The Hamilton creator is well on his way to becoming a Disney Legend.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Anthony Ramos: In The Heighs is more 'personal' than Hamilton

Anthony Ramos says the upcoming 'In The Heights' film adaptation has a "personal" story and he feels it is better than Lin-Manuel Miranda's fellow musical 'Hamilton'. Anthony Ramos says that 'In The Heights' is more "personal" than 'Hamilton'. The 29-year-old actor is starring the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage musical...
Moviesrepublic-online.com

Jon M. Chu: In The Heights helped me prepare for Wicked

Jon M. Chu says that working on 'In The Heights' has been perfect preparation for 'Wicked'. The 41-year-old filmmaker is helming an adaptation of the Broadway hit – which is based on 'The Wizard of Oz' – and says that directing a movie based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical has helped him notice the "power" of the genre.