Inside Youth Baseball's Most Notorious Dad-On-Dad Rivalry

Father’s Day is right around the corner and Bad Dad Brewing Co. is looking to crown the “Bad Dad of the Year”. They want embarrassing stories, inspirational stories, stories about Dads who tell the worst Dad jokes, etc. Bad Dad will award the grand prize winner a $300 gift card and their face will be on the Bad Dad of the Year beer can. The runners up won’t leave empty-handed. They’ll receive a Bad Dad swag bag and a value pack of Hanes “tighty-whities”. To submit a nomination, go visit their website or post a picture of the person you want to nominate on social media along with why they are a “Bad Dad”. Be sure to use the hashtag #BadDadSweepstakes and tag @BadDadBrewing to officially enter.