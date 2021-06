Amazon.com Inc. is changing its criticized “Time off Task” metric, tweaking it to analyze the productivity of its employees over longer time periods. The tool monitors the movements of its employees as they fulfill orders in the retail giant’s warehouses. A May 2021 citation from the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries said there was a “direct connection” between the employee monitoring systems and musculoskeletal disorders. It said the policies place pressure on workers to move quickly.