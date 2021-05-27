Paytm looks to raise nearly $3 Billion in what could be India’s biggest IPO to date: Report
The digital payments industry has grown by leaps and bounds due to the pandemic, which forced people to go online. Among the firms that have benefitted from this unprecedented surge the most is Paytm, one of the highest valued Indian technology companies and the country’s leading digital payments provider. On Thursday, Paytm made the headlines for a different reason, after Bloomberg reported that the payments giant was aiming to raise about ₹21,800 crores ($3 billion) in an initial public offering late this year, in what could be the country’s largest debut ever.thetechportal.com