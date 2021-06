Critical questions to ask about who is training your members and how it aligns with your department’s needs — As we continue to see the number of traumatic injuries and line-of-duty deaths (LODDs) remain low, it is no secret that TRAINING is the primary ingredient to minimizing those tragedies. While we will never be able to eliminate firefighter death and injury because of the simple fact that therewill be times where we must place ourselves or our personnel in harm’s way to try to save a life, those incidents are, fortunately, infrequent.