Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BTS set five new Guinness World Records with ‘Butter’

By Gladys Yeo
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK-pop boy group BTS have set several new Guinness World Records with their brand-new single ‘Butter’. On May 25, the official Guinness World Records announced that BTS have broken five world records over YouTube and Spotify. The music video for ‘Butter’ has now broken the record for most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube, with 3.9million concurrent viewers during its premiere on May 21. In turn, ‘Butter’ has also broken the record for most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube.

www.nme.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Youtube Music#Video Music#World Music#Gwr#Youtube Music#Premiere#Brand#Waves#Bts Twt#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
BTS
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicRolling Stone

BTS Usher In New Era With Groovy New Single ‘Butter’

A new BTS era has kicked off, bringing with it great music, new performances, broken records, Jungkook’s eyebrow piercing, V’s curls, and J-Hope’s yellow-hued hair. Yep, sounds like a BTS comeback. K-pop’s biggest act returned today with their new single ‘Butter’, a groovy, 80s-inspired synth-pop number sporting knife-sharp choreography, vibrant...
Celebritiesgmanetwork.com

BTS drops smooth new English single 'Butter'

BTS released their highly anticipated new single on Friday, premiering the music video on YouTube to over three million viewers. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook rocked their new looks as they danced to the cool new beat. "Butter" is the K-pop group's second English song following the...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

BTS’ ‘Butter’ Breaks Spotify First Day Streaming Record

BTS’ new single “Butter” was released on Friday 21 May and wasted little time in becoming the biggest song debut in Spotify history. The hugely anticipated disco-pop track notched up 11.042 million global Spotify streams on its first day, breaking the platform’s opening day record, which was previously held by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s “I Don’t Care” (10.977 million on 10 May 2019).
MusicSoompi

BTS Sweeps iTunes Charts All Over The World With “Butter”

BTS is dominating music charts across the globe with their latest song!. On May 21 at 1 p.m. KST, BTS made their highly-anticipated return with the new English-language single “Butter.” Within hours of its release, the song soared to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries all over the world.
Musicmymixfm.com

BTS announces two-day livestream event; “Butter” breaks YouTube records

After delivering their debut performance of their new song, “Butter,” at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, BTS has announced a brand-new two-day livestream event. The event, called BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, will be held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of BTS and their fans, known as ARMY. The first show will take place Sunday, June 13, and the second show — dubbed the WORLD TOUR VERSION — will take place Monday, June 14 and feature some of the K-pop group’s foreign language songs.
MusicMiami Herald

New BTS summer hit ‘Butter’ melts YouTube and Spotify records

As K-pop continues its smoothly choreographed dance to world domination, BTS’ latest juggernaut hit, “Butter,” has already shattered records since its release Friday. The South Korean boy band’s second English-language single hit 3.9 million “peak concurrents” (maximum number of simultaneous users) in its first 24 hours, according to the YouTube Music Team, the platform’s official blog.
Theater & Dancewmleader.com

BTS drops new track ‘Butter’ ahead of Billboard Music Awards

Buttah like Barbra Streisand, they ain’t. But the boys of BTS are still capable of pulling off a summer-ready smoothie with their new single “Butter.”. The latest single from the K-pop sensations, released on Friday, is another dose of fizzy fun from the South Korean septet. Even if you’ll forget...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: BTS – ‘Butter’

Korean septet BTS is back with a brand new English single, ‘Butter.’. Before they sevensome give the tune its first live rendition at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards (May 23), they’ve unveiled its high octane, Yong Seok Choi-directed music video. “Smooth like butter / / Pull you in like no other...
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

BTS Surpassed One of Their Own Impressive YouTube Records With "Butter"

BTS has set another YouTube record. The band's new single, the synth-pop English track "Butter," has officially set the site's record for the most views in 24 hours. As noted by Variety, ARMY helped catapult "Butter" to "approximately 113 million views by midnight ET on the day it was released." "Butter" is breaking a record previously set by BTS's single "Dynamite," which hit 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours. Variety also reports that the video "set a new all-time record for the biggest YouTube music video premiere with more than 3.9 million concurrent viewers." OMG! The group has set several 24-hour view records, including another for their 2019 Halsey collab, "Boy with Luv."
MusicPitchfork

BTS Share New Song “Butter”: Watch the Video

BTS have released their second English-language single “Butter.” The track follows the K-pop band’s first English-language song, “Dynamite,” which became the first track from an all–South Korean group ever to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Check out the music video for “Butter” below. “Butter” was...
CelebritiesSoompi

BTS Makes Billboard History As “Butter” Debuts At No. 1 On Hot 100

BTS’s “Butter” has made a historic debut on the Billboard charts!. On June 1 local time, Billboard officially announced that BTS’s latest single “Butter” had entered Billboard’s famous Hot 100 chart—its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States—at No. 1. “Butter” is now BTS’s fourth song...
MusicStereogum

BTS – “Butter”

Last August, the K-pop superstars BTS came out with “Dynamite,” their first English-language single. It promptly debuted at #1 in the US, giving the boy band their first American chart-topper. Since then, BTS have marauded all over the charts, scoring two more #1 singles — including one, “Life Goes On,” that became the first-ever Korean-language song to top the Billboard Hot 100. It’s clear that BTS don’t need to sing in English to achieve full global dominance. But they’re doing it anyway! Today, the group released “Butter,” their second English-language single.
Musicmusictimes.com

BTS's 'Butter' Garnered 5 Guinness Awards In Its Premiere

BTS's new single 'Butter' continued to grab records since its release date on May 21, Friday this year. This week, its fame has broken records that made it earn five Guinness awards. Most Viewers for the Premiere of a Video On Youtube. Since its premiere on Youtube up to this...
MusicSoompi

BTS Makes Oricon History As “Butter” Breaks Record For Most Streams In A Week

On June 2, Oricon reported that BTS’s “Butter” had placed No. 1 on the weekly streaming chart for the week of May 24 to May 30. During that span of time, “Butter” recorded 31,130,352 streams, and the song remained at the top for two consecutive weeks. This is the greatest number of plays recorded in a week in Oricon history, and this almost doubles the previous record of 16,741,278 streams held by LiSA’s “Homura.”
CelebritiesBillboard

Smooth Start: BTS' 'Butter' Blasts In at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

The song marks the superstar South Korean septet's fourth Hot 100 No. 1, all in the last nine months, marking any act's quickest accumulation of four initial leaders since Justin Timberlake a decade-and-a-half ago. Among groups, BTS has landed its first four No. 1s the fastest since the Jackson 5 in 1970.