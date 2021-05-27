BTS set five new Guinness World Records with ‘Butter’

BTS has set another YouTube record. The band's new single, the synth-pop English track "Butter," has officially set the site's record for the most views in 24 hours. As noted by Variety, ARMY helped catapult "Butter" to "approximately 113 million views by midnight ET on the day it was released." "Butter" is breaking a record previously set by BTS's single "Dynamite," which hit 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours. Variety also reports that the video "set a new all-time record for the biggest YouTube music video premiere with more than 3.9 million concurrent viewers." OMG! The group has set several 24-hour view records, including another for their 2019 Halsey collab, "Boy with Luv."