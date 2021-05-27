BTS set five new Guinness World Records with ‘Butter’
K-pop boy group BTS have set several new Guinness World Records with their brand-new single ‘Butter’. On May 25, the official Guinness World Records announced that BTS have broken five world records over YouTube and Spotify. The music video for ‘Butter’ has now broken the record for most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube, with 3.9million concurrent viewers during its premiere on May 21. In turn, ‘Butter’ has also broken the record for most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube.www.nme.com