Roger Taylor has announced the Outsider Tour of the UK for this autumn. The Queen drummer and co-songwriter will follow up the release of his new solo album of the same name on October 1 with shows in Newcastle, Manchester, York, Cardiff, Liverpool, Norwich, Bath, Bournemouth, Plymouth, Nottingham, Bexhill, Guildford, Coventry and London, where he'll wrap up the run at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on October 22. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on June 11.