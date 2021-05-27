Iconic Dubrovnik beach one of most Instagrammed in Europe

To find the perfect beach to have fun in the sun, it’s quite easy to assume that you need to head to some brand-name international tourist destination like Fiji, Bora Bora, and the Maldives. Sure, you can’t go wrong with any of these, but some of the best beaches in the world are right here in the United States, and no passport is required. Pack your beach gear and head out to one of these underrated beaches while practicing the necessary safety measures this summer.