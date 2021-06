Pittsburgh dropped two of three on the road to San Diego as they fell in the rubber game of the set on Wednesday. The Pirates entered Friday last in the NL Central, four games behind the Cardinals for the top spot in the division. On Wednesday, Pittsburgh got two hits from Colin Moran while Bryan Reynolds slammed his third homer of the season in a losing effort. JT Brubaker threw five innings, allowing two runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts though he didn’t factor in the decision. Duane Underwood Jr. (1-1) took the loss on the mound in relief as he allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits with no walks and one strikeout in one inning of work.