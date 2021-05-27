Cancel
H.S. SOFTBALL: Taconic Hills loses lead, rallies to beat C-A in seventh

By Matt Fortunato Columbia-Greene Media
hudsonvalley360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRARYVILLE — The Taconic Hills Titans defeated the Coxsackie-Athens Indians 5-4 on the softball field Wednesday afternoon. The Titans had a lead in the top of the seventh but allowed the Indians to tie the game 4-4. However the Titans scored the winning run in the bottom half of the seventh on a throw to first base on a dropped third strike. Macayla Sparacino caught the Indians’ defense sleeping after the throw and rounded third to score the winning run for Taconic Hills to win 5-4.

