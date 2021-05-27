Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

Cason Lane Academy receives STEM School designation from state

By SUBMITTED
Murfreesboro Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCason Lane Academy, a Murfreesboro City School, was named a Tennessee Designated STEM School by the Tennessee Department of Education last week. Cason Lane Academy is one of only six elementary schools in the state to receive this designation in 2021. The Tennessee STEM School Designation denotes that a school meets the highest standards of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) instruction and is a model for schools across the state.

