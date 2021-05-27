Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Giants: OTA Preview

By Patricia Traina
Posted by 
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 6 days ago

There has yet to be an NFL roster or competition decided in the spring when that handful of on-field practices that have received the league's blessing and players’ union doesn’t include live contact the way it’s meant to take place in games.

That said, there are always some new takeaways that can be had depending on the sightline and the structure of the on-field workouts. And with the Giants opening up the first of two OTAs to the media today (the other will be opened June 4), here are a few things to consider.

Attendance

There is always a great interest among the media as to which players show up for the voluntary OTAs. Sometimes a player's absence can be injury-related, sometimes its contract related.

Or sometimes it's just a personal preference, especially since we're still in a pandemic, and there might be some players who either haven't been fully vaccinated or who just don't want to take the chance.

This year, the NFLPA, after getting a taste of what a full virtual off-season program was like last year, has advised its members to continue working virtually as part of the voluntary part of the off-season out of continued concern for their health and safety.

But with the rollout of the vaccines and with both state governments and the league relaxing many of the restrictions that were in place this time last year, many players have said, “Thanks, but no thanks,” to the NFLPA’s recommendation.

With good reason. If a player gets hurt working out on his own, he isn't protected--just as Ja'Wuan James about that. And although the workouts are voluntary, any coach who shrugs off attendance, especially by rookies or those players on the bubble, is probably not being 100% honest with himself.

The truth is, at this point, attendance isn’t that big of a story. Rookies, projected bubble guys, rehabbing players, and guys who just love the game are going to show up, while older veterans looking to take it easy on their bodies or who are more wrapped up in union business will probably stay away.

So yes, attendance will probably be a storyline, but not the only one.

Rookie Skills Sets

With only 22 players showing up at the rookie minicamp earlier this month, the on-field football was more of a coaching clinic than an old-fashioned 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 type of setup.

However, it’s been projected that the attendance figures will be nearly triple the number of players at the rookie minicamp at the OTAs.

Assuming that head coach Joe Judge didn’t enter into an agreement with the players to back off of running some offense vs. defense drills, there remains a good chance that some offensive vs. defensive drills will be part of the day’s agenda.

That means little hints such as receiver Kadarius Toney’s route running, edge Azeez Ojulari’s explosiveness, cornerback Aaron Robinson’s fit, etc., should be on display.

The Injured Players

Running back Saquon Barkley (ACL) isn’t expected to participate in any of the off-season drills (though he attends and is outside watching the drills is another story).

The Giants also have several other players returning from an injury, such as linebackers Lorenzo Carter (Achilles) and Oshane Ximines (shoulder), and tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot), who might not get any springtime on-field work either but whose statuses will surely be of interest.

How much will the injured players be able to do? Will they be working on the side with trainers, or will they be cleared to do some individual drills?

The answer to this question should provide a strong hint into who might be ready for training camp and who still might have a ways to go.

MORE FROM GIANTS COUNTRY

The Coaching Staff Dynamics

Head coach Joe Judge’s Giants staff consists of roughly two dozen assistants, including the position-specific coaches, coordinators, and a bunch of consultant types.

So it will be interesting to see how that dynamic plays out throughout practices, especially among those position groups who last year struggled.

For example, will Pat Flaherty, hired as a consultant, be working with the offensive line, or will he be floating around from group to group?

Speaking of coaches, there is sure to be interest in how new offensive line coach Rob Sale runs the drills with his unit. It probably doesn't need to be said that there are high expectations of the Giants offensive line this year, meaning there is pressure on Sale to get this unit stabilized.

He's had success in the college rank; can that success transfer up to the pros?

New Tweaks to the Schemes

This could potentially depend on who shows up and how the practices are structured, but it will be interesting to see if there are any new looks on offense.

A major criticism of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was his lack of creativity last season. While some of that is due to the season-ending loss of Saquon Barkley, now that the Giants have some new talent capable of stretching the field, it will be interesting to see how much Garrett opens up the offense.

Meanwhile, on defense, the rich got richer. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham received reinforcement at cornerback and edge rusher. How many of those players will he be able to fit on the field in one play?

Graham's creativity has never ceased to amaze, so it will be interesting to see what kind of formations and new looks he'll be unveiling on an experimental basis this spring.

Daniel Jones

Regardless of who shows up or what they do in the OTAs, all eyes are sure to be on Daniel Jones. And with good reason. Jones is entering Year 3 of his career, a tie when young quarterbacks are expected to take a significant leap forward in their development.

This means making all the throws, improving accuracy, showing without a doubt that he has a solid huddle command, and just making smart decisions with the football.

While one viewing won’t necessarily answer how far Jones has come in all these areas, it’s still something to keep watch for, especially once we get to the mandatory minicamp.

GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
21
Followers
258
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ota#American Football#Rookie Watch#Football Games#Football League#Ota#Nflpa#11 On 11#Rookies#On Field Practices#The League#Today#Training Camp#Defense Drills#Spring#Achilles#Workouts#Cornerback Aaron Robinson#Receiver Kadarius Toney#Live Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Draft Grades For 32 Teams

Welcome to another week of NFLTR Review! In this issue:. The first casualty of the NFLPA’s curious crusade against OTA’s. All picks for every team located here at our 2021 NFL Draft Pick Signings Tracker. Bengals. Pick I loved: First-round WR Ja’Marr Chase. Pick I didn’t: Fifth-round K Evan McPherson.
NFLUSA Today

9 reasons why a Giants trade for Aaron Rodgers won't happen

It’s astonishing how quickly unfounded internet rumors can spiral out of control, and we’ve seen just that in recent days as it relates to the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As conflict between Rodgers and the Packers builds, speculation arose on social media that maybe...
NFLdenverfan.com

Clayton: Broncos and Giants have a lot in common in season opener

The Broncos open their season visiting the New York Giants, which is an interesting matchup. Although Teddy Bridgewater could win the starting job, it would be interesting to see Drew Lock go against Daniel Jones. Lock regressed last year, throwing 15 interceptions and completing less than 60 percent of his...
NFLwashingtonfootball.com

NFL Experts Break Down Washington's 2021 Opponents

The 2021 Schedule is here! Go https://www.washingtonfootball.com/tickets/to purchase single-game tickets!. The Washington Football Team's schedule has arrived, and it's never too early to start previewing the 17-game slate. To help, senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson spoke to four NFL media members to learn about what Washington...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Veteran Draft Winners: Big-Time Talent Added for Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold & Matt Ryan

The 2021 NFL Draft is now in the books, and we now have a clearer picture of how all 32 rosters are going to look heading into the summer months. I’ve already examined the first, second/third rounds, and the rookie winners, but we also have to look at how the draft has impacted the fantasy value of veteran players in what is a virtual domino effect of sorts. Let's start with the positives and the players whose fantasy football appeal has experienced an increase as a result of the NFL draft.
NFLBig Blue View

Who Won the Giants-Bears Trade?

First, the answer: We may not know for 3-4 years. With that having been said, it's interesting to think about possible outcomes. I was motivated to do this by Nick Falato, who in a series of tweets today evaluates the trade compared to similar trades over the last few years, using the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart:
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants now boast one of NFL’s most improved receiving corps

The NY Giants’ receiving corps went from one of the league’s most inconsistent to arguably among the NFL’s most talented this offseason. The NY Giants said it in words, and more importantly in their repeated actions this offseason; improving the supporting cast of weapons around quarterback Daniel Jones was the top organizational priority.
NFLYardbarker

Kyle Rudolph bringing much-needed dependability to the offense

The New York Giants went into this offseason with a clear mission: upgrade the playmakers around quarterback Daniel Jones. New York was successful. They added two new primary wide receivers, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney. They also added quality depth at the receiver position with John Ross III. But another underrated move that the Giants made was adding a dependable, consistent tight end to the roster in Kyle Rudolph.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Mailbag: Expectations and Regrets

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. Note: We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. Why didn’t the Giants re-sign RB Gallman? – @GregPare1. What’s up, Greg? From the Giants’ perspective, I think they felt it would be...
NFLAsbury Park Press

NY Giants game-by-game predictions for the 2021 NFL season

We know, we know: it's way too early to predict the outcome of every game on the New York Giants' regular season schedule, fresh off the NFL's unveiling Wednesday night. But sometimes you've got to have some fun, and after what we all endured during the COVID-19 pandemic, that's what this should be about.
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants: 4 potential Daniel Jones 2022 NFL Draft replacements

NY Giants Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports. It’s fair of NY Giants fans to read this headline and immediately ball their hands up in a fist while yelling at their screens that it’s too early to call for Daniel Jones to be replaced. It is too early at the...
NFLBig Blue View

Inside the Mind of Daniel Jones

The NFL has become cutting edge in its quest to bring technology into the enjoyment of the game. Its Next Gen Stats uses tags affixed to each player's uniform and sensors around the stadium to chart every move of every player, creating a revolution in football analytics. This past season, some players were mic'ed up during the game, enabling us to find out about Sam Darnold's ghosts.
NFLelitesportsny.com

Giants must take advantage of easy stretches in 2021 schedule

The 2021 NFL schedule is here. The Giants have a number of easy stretches in which they could build momentum. That time of the year has finally arrived. Following the big free agency moves, the eye-popping trades, and the edge-of-your-seat annual draft, the 2021 NFL regular-season schedule is here. The...
NFLgiants.com

Giants release official 2021 NFL schedule

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Three primetime road games, including Monday night contests against Super Bowl LV participants Kansas City and Tampa Bay, and three NFC East games in the last four weeks, two at home, highlight the Giants' 2021 schedule, which was announced today. The third night game is at...