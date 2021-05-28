Cancel
Hopeful Monsters: Cavalcade By Black Midi

The Quietus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemporarily reduced to a three-piece, London's Black Midi are back with an audacious leap of a record. “The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born: now is the time of monsters.” As one of the many iterations of this idea exclaims, once again we are bridging the obsolete and the not yet. Situated somewhere between an end-of-days neoliberal dystopia and some uncharted post-scarcity digital utopia, we enter a suspended state of post-normalcy and (environ)mental global weirding. Hopeless civilisational monsters need no further introduction. But a different monster trapped in liminal space starts making noise to fill the void, becoming hopeful it can build the bridge to a new time.

