It’s Not About ‘Politics’—The Brouhaha over Nikole Hannah-Jones

On behalf of the American Association of University Professors, we join faculty members and others across the country in condemning in the strongest possible terms the decision by the Board of Trustees of the University of North Carolina (UNC) to ignore the strong recommendation of the university's journalism faculty to award tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones, appointed as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. Arbitrary governing board intervention in an individual faculty hiring decision is almost always a gross violation of principles of shared governance and academic freedom. This action is all the more egregious because the target of the board’s intervention is a prominent Black woman closely associated with a pathbreaking effort to educate Americans about the consequences of slavery and our country's ongoing history of racial inequality.