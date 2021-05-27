Cancel
Advocating curriculum transparency legislation

By Jim Zellmer
schoolinfosystem.org
 12 days ago

The News: A new report from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) is urging the adoption of curriculum transparency legislation to arm parents and taxpayers with the ability to access and review controversial curriculum material in public schools. WILL recently issued identical open records requests to nine large Wisconsin school districts and experienced, first-hand, the cost, time, and difficulty of accessing curriculum material.

www.schoolinfosystem.org
