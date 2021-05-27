Airbus to raise plane production, sees aviation post-COVID recovery

Today marks nine years since the Boeing 747-8’s first revenue-earning passenger-carrying flight. The aircraft is the latest variant from Boeing’s iconic 747 family, which, as a whole, dates back more than half a century. While its predecessors, particularly the 747-400, sold well, the 747-8 has found orders rather harder to come by. Let’s take a look at the operational history of this aircraft, and why, at least in its passenger form, it hasn’t taken off.