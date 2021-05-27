Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus to raise plane production, sees aviation post-COVID recovery

techxplore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbus said Thursday it will produce more single-aisle planes in 2023 than before the coronavirus crisis as the European aerospace giant sees the aviation sector ascending from the pandemic. The aircraft maker had slowed its production early on in the pandemic last year as COVID-19 and border closures caused a...

techxplore.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillaume Faury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus A220#Airbus A330#Airbus A320 Family#Commercial Flights#Airlines#Production Company#European#Airbus Shares#Aviation#A330 Production#Commercial Aircraft#Wider Bodied Planes#Long Haul Flights#Market#Air Traffic#Suppliers#Earnings#France#Layoffs#Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airplane
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Industry
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & Defensefiorreports.com

The $ 15 billion jet dilemma Boeing CEO faces – Reuters

Dave Calhoun, CEO of Boeing Co., faces a multi-billion dollar dilemma on how to rebuild sales in its core aircraft business that has sparked an internal debate and jeopardized the future of the largest US exporter, industry insiders say. Boeing suffers from a security scandal following the crash of its...
Aerospace & Defenseaerospace-technology.com

Halo orders 200 Eve electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Private urban air mobility service provider Halo has ordered 200 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft from Embraer’s Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions. The order has made Halo the launch partner...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Can the Dream of Supersonic Flight Survive the Collapse of Aerion?

Aerion had booked orders for its AS2 supersonic business jet and secured the backing of aerospace experts such as Boeing, GE Aviation, and Spirit AeroSystems. But that wasn’t enough, and when it failed to secure much-needed new investment to bring the aircraft to market, the company was forced to shut down. AIN senior editor Kerry Lynch explains what went wrong and where the aviation industry’s supersonic ambitions may go from here.
Aerospace & Defenseaviationtoday.com

Garmin to Make G5000 Avionics Air Transport Debut on D328eco

Deutsche Aircraft, the Munich-based aircraft manufacturer that launched operations in December, has selected Garmin’s G5000 flight deck to make its air transport market debut on the D328eco aircraft. The D328eco is being developed as a next-generation clean energy variant of the Dornier 328 (D328) to be sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)...
Public HealthThe Guardian

MEPs raise concerns over ‘green’ claims of EU Covid recovery fund

The EU’s landmark €672.5bn (£579bn) Covid fund for a “green recovery” could finance construction of electricity pylons by a protected natural habitat, the purchase of diesel-fuelled tractors and new furnaces at a controversial steel plant, under member states’ national plans. An assessment by MEPs of the funding proposals from 23...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Vietnam Airlines Will Auction Off 11 Airbus A321s

Vietnamese flag carrier Vietnam Airlines says it is preparing to auction off 11 Airbus A321 CEO aircraft that have been in service with the airline for more than 12 years. In a move aimed at countering a loss of revenue brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state-owned carrier plans to sell the planes later this year to increase its cash flow.
Aerospace & DefenseHigh Performance Composites

Airbus updates single-aisle aircraft production plans

Airbus (Toulouse, France) announced on May 27 that it continues to expect the commercial aircraft market to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels between 2023 and 2025, led by the single-aisle segment. The company is therefore providing suppliers with an update of its production plans, giving visibility in order to schedule necessary investments and secure long-term capacity and production rate readiness, in line with the expected recovery.
Worldroutesonline.com

Flyr confirms launch network, Wizz exits Norway’s domestic market

Flyr’s launch network will consist of five domestic and three international routes from Norway’s capital Oslo (OSL), with the carrier’s inaugural flight set to take off before the end of the month. The airline, backed by industry veteran Erik Braathen, plans to begin commercial service with flights to Tromsø (TOS),...
BusinessBBC

Coronavirus: Ireland reveals post-Covid recovery plan

The Republic of Ireland's government has unveiled an economic plan mapping out a post Covid-19 future. The plan was launched by the three coalition party leaders in Dublin Castle on Tuesday. It includes a phased ending to pandemic unemployment payments, property tax increases for some and an emphasis on the...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Austrian completes phase-out of Dash 8 fleet

Austrian Airlines carried out its last De Havilland Dash 8-400 turboprop flight on 31 May, completing the retirement of the type from its fleet. The Lufthansa Group carrier, even before the Covid crisis in January 2019, had accelerated plans to phase out Dash 8s from its fleet in 2021. The airline, which at that stage was operating 18 of the turboprops, replaced the type with a mix of Embraer jets and Airbus narrowbodies.
Aerospace & DefenseLas Vegas Herald

Rocket and Missile Market Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Thales, Denel Dynamics, Saab

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Rocket and Missile Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of COVID-19 Outbreak- Rocket and Missile market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are MBDA Holdings SAS, Mesko S.A., Lockheed Martin, The Raytheon Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Thales Group, Denel Dynamics, Saab AB, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Roketsan A.S. & Nammo as.
Hawaii Statesimpleflying.com

Return Of The Giant? ANA Schedules Its Airbus A380s To Hawaii

Japanese carrier ANA has scheduled its Airbus A380s to fly to Hawaii for the first time in over a year. Aside from monthly flights to nowhere, the airline’s fleet of three double deck behemoths has remained firmly on the ground since the current aviation crisis kicked off. ANA had the...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Two Becomes One: Penultimate Lufthansa Airbus A380 Leaves Frankfurt

While Lufthansa had been expected to retain two Airbus A380 aircraft at Frankfurt, it today bid farewell to its penultimate jet, possibly for the last time. Six-year-old D-AIMM departed Frankfurt this morning, bound for long-term storage at Tarmac Aerosave’s Teruel facility. The past year hasn’t been kind to the Airbus...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

9 Years Of Service: Why The Passenger Boeing 747-8 Didn’t Take Off

Today marks nine years since the Boeing 747-8’s first revenue-earning passenger-carrying flight. The aircraft is the latest variant from Boeing’s iconic 747 family, which, as a whole, dates back more than half a century. While its predecessors, particularly the 747-400, sold well, the 747-8 has found orders rather harder to come by. Let’s take a look at the operational history of this aircraft, and why, at least in its passenger form, it hasn’t taken off.
Aerospace & Defenseajot.com

Qatar Airways is in a mystery spat with Airbus

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker threatened to stop taking deliveries of Airbus SE jets this year because of an unspecified “serious” disagreement, a warning that could hamper the planemaker’s recovery plans. “If we are not able to settle that serious issue we have with them, we will...
BusinessBBC

UK set for stronger post-Covid recovery, says OECD

The UK economy's recovery from the pandemic is set to be stronger than previously thought, a leading international agency has suggested. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says the UK is likely to grow 7.2% in 2021, up from its March projection of 5.1%. The OECD raised its forecast...
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

Wizz Air Drops All Norwegian Domestic Flying, Reduces Oslo Network

On Friday, Wizz Air announced that it would drop its entire Norwegian domestic network amid the successful restructuring of Norwegian Air Shuttle last week. Additionally, the airline will eliminate a significant portion of its Oslo Gardermoen offering, which leaves a small set of services to Central and Eastern Europe. Domestically,...