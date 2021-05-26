The Best Test Kitchen-Approved Food Scales

While there are all manner of gadgets available to tempt a keen cook, an electric hand mixer is one of the more essential kitchen items. From making light work of beating egg whites to even kneading dough, hand mixers are foolproof culinary aids, particularly when it comes to whipping and aerating. They take up far less space (and cost fewer pennies!) than a countertop mixer, too. While hand mixers vary across the market, from the most basic to high-tech gadgets, it’s clear that many are now so adept at the task in hand that they can rival most larger countertop...