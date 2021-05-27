Cancel
Former Michigan State LB Joe Bachie Claimed off Waivers by Bengals

By McLain Moberg
Posted by 
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIl1J_0aD9McrU00

East Lansing, Mich. – One day after being waived by the Philadelphia Eagles, Joe Bachie has a new team.

The former Michigan State Spartan linebacker was claimed off waivers courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bachie, an Ohio native, appeared in four games for the Eagles in 2020, recording two tackles.

He spent most of his rookie season on the New Orleans Saints practice squad before signing in Philly on Dec. 7.

As a senior in East Lansing, Bachie earned third-team All-Big Ten (media) and honorable mention All-Big Ten (coaches & Pro Football Focus). He ranked fifth on MSU's roster with 71 tackles, 8.5 for a loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass break-ups, and one interception.

"Has stopping power in the hole when coming downhill, with NFL mass and size for a true MIKE linebacker," Senior NFL Draft Analyst for The Draft Network Benjamin Solak wrote. "Willing to come down hard into bubbles and squeeze/spill within context to help other interior defenders. Brings good power as a blitzer."

