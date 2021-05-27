newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleOn Covid-enforced hiatus, the brilliant Unsound festival releases a peach of a compilation, feat. Moor Mother, Ben Frost, Tim Hecker and a collaboration between Jlin and SOPHIE. Unsound Intermission is a rare treat. Compiled by the acclaimed Polish outsider music festival Unsound, with music recorded by many of the festival’s...

