While President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met in Washington on Friday, reports surfaced that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is concerned about another perceived threat to his regime - skinny pants and mullets. Kim allegedly fears examples of "decadent" Western influence among North Korean youth because he believes it could lead to a negative opinion of the country's government. Jeans have reportedly been banned from North Korea for years, and pictures of "approved" hairstyles have circulated as well.