EU privacy groups set sights on facial recognition firm

techxplore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivacy organisations on Thursday complained to regulators in five European countries over the practices of Clearview AI, a company that has built a powerful facial recognition database using images "scraped" from the web. Clearview's use of images—including those from people's social media accounts—to offer biometrics services to private companies and...

techxplore.com
Related
Amazon to Extend Pause on Police Use of Facial Recognition

Amazon to Extend Pause on Police Use of Facial Recognition

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that it will extend its ban on police use of its face-recognition technology beyond the one-year pause it announced last year. Amazon and other technology companies have been under pressure from civil rights activists and their own workers to halt the sale of face-recognition systems to law enforcement agencies. One concern is that the technology can incorrectly identify people with darker skin, which Amazon has denied.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Campaigners predict U.S. federal facial recognition regulation

Amazon’s move to make its moratorium on sales of facial recognition to U.S law enforcement indefinite is adding to the sense of a vacuum for new federal legislation. Campaigners hope for and predict new legislation soon at the federal level, according to the MIT Technology Review. Much of the backlash...
Law EnforcementInsurance Journal

Amazon Continues Moratorium on Police Use of Its Facial Recognition Software

Amazon.com Inc. said on Tuesday it is extending until further notice a moratorium it imposed last year on police use of its facial recognition software. The company had halted the practice for one year starting in June 2020. Its announcement came at the height of protests across the United States against police brutality toward people of color, sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, during an arrest in Minnesota.
Law Enforcementmymixfm.com

Exclusive – Amazon extends moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc told Reuters on Tuesday it is extending its moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software until further notice. The company in June 2020 had issued the moratorium for one year, halting a business it had long defended as many protested law enforcement brutality against people of color. The company did not comment on the reason for the extension.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Trio of facial recognition standards are updated

An article published in the journal Standards Engineering calls out developing ASTM International standards for use in facial recognition. The article is not about newly proposed standards. Instead, it is a progress report on developing standards in an industry in critical need of them. The paper, “Understanding the Role of...
Technologycitizensjournal.us

Secret facial recognition system being shut down

‘Some technologies are antithetical to democracy and should not be used’. A secret facial recognition program that has been operating in the Washington, D.C., area for a number of years has been ordered to be shut down. The existence of the program, which was adopted by police chiefs and mayors...
Businesswinbuzzer.com

Microsoft and Amazon Sued Over Facial Recognition Technology

In big tech legal battles, the current landscape is mostly dominated by Epic Games lawsuit against Apple over App Store revenue. However, there is also a class action lawsuit involving Microsoft and Amazon currently ongoing. According to the plaintiffs, both companies did not seek consent from Illinois residents before using...
TechnologyPosted by
CBS News

An editor's note on our report, "Facial Recognition"

In response to our story "Facial Recognition" (airdate May 16, 2021) -- about law enforcement's use of facial recognition technology to identify suspects -- we heard from some viewers who believe we should have included the work of computer scientist Joy Buolamwini and the organization she founded, the Algorithmic Justice League, regarding algorithmic bias. Ms. Buolamwini has also been in touch with us on this same issue.
Law EnforcementBrookings Institution

Mandating fairness and accuracy assessments for law enforcement facial recognition systems

Fraser Sampson, the newly appointed Commissioner overseeing biometrics and surveillance cameras in the United Kingdom, made headlines recently when he opposed facial recognition technology (FRT) bans in favor of allowing police to “reasonably use” the new technology to do their job. This sounds sensible since the technology promises to increase the effectiveness of policing, but what exactly is reasonable use?
Cell PhonesPosted by
HIT Consultant

Imprivata Launches First-to-Market Mobile Facial Recognition Solution

– Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, together with technology partners Aware and IDEMIA, today introduced an innovative mobile facial recognition solution, taking advanced security technology and enhancing and simplifying it for application to unique healthcare requirements. – The solution enables seamless self-enrollment by the prescribers for electronic prescriptions...
TechnologyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

China Subjected Uighurs to Cruel Tests of Facial Recognition Systems: Report

The Chinese government subjected members of its Muslim Uighur minority to dehumanizing tests to develop a facial recognition software that graphs a target’s emotions. A software engineer told the BBC, “The Chinese government use Uighurs as test subjects for various experiments just like rats are used in laboratories.” The engineer said subjects were locked into “restraint chairs” in police stations throughout the Xinjiang province where a camera would analyze their face and produce a pie chart graphing their emotions. A red piece of the circle would indicate a negative, anxious state, according to the BBC. The software engineer said the program was intended for “pre-judgement without any credible evidence.” Xinjiang is home to the Chinese government’s “re-education centers,” where authorities have detained more than a million members of the minority group without evidence, prompting international outcry from human rights groups and governments.
Businesseuobserver.com

NGOs file complaints against US facial-recognition firm

A group of digital rights organisations on Thursday filed legal complaints against the company Clearview AI -which uses facial-recognition to have "the largest known database of 3+ billion facial images". The company previously offered its product to law enforcement and private companies in various countries, according to The New York Times. The complaints were submitted to data protection regulators in France, Austria, Italy, Greece and the UK.
TechnologyEngadget

Clearview AI's facial recognition tech comes under fire in Europe

Privacy groups in Europe have filed complaints against Clearview AI for allegedly breaking privacy laws by scraping billions of photos from social media sites like Facebook, Bloomberg has reported. Watchdog groups like Privacy International have taken legal action against the company in Austria, France, Greece, Italy and the UK, telling regulators that the practices "are incredibly invasive and dangerous."
Technologyacm.org

Facial Recognition Software Results in Few Arrests, Raises Concerns

Clearview AI is a web-based platform that allows users to submit pictures for possible matches in a database of more than 3 billion images pulled from open source websites, including news sites and social media, according to the company's web page. The company also boasted of a 100% accuracy rate...
Electronicsopenaccessgovernment.org

Facial Recognition Technology: A tool for 21st century policing

Suzanne Gallagher, Associate, BCL Solicitors LLP, explains the current legal position in the balance between human rights, privacy and the use of biometric technology by the police and other groups. Facial Recognition Technology (‘FRT’) is being increasingly adopted by law enforcement, equipping police officers with digital tools that were previously...
Technologyjack-clark.net

Import AI 251: Korean GPT-3; facial recognition industrialization; faking fingerprints with GANs

Want to know what the industrialization of facial recognition looks like? Read this. …Paper from Alibaba shows what happens at the frontier of surveillance…. Researchers with Alibaba, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shenzhen Technology University, and the National University of Singapore are trying to figure out how to train large-scale facial recognition systems more efficiently. They’ve just published a paper about some of the nuts-and-bolts needed to train neural nets at scales of greater than 10 million to 100 million distinct facial identities.
Technologydataversity.net

Is a Proactive Approach Best for Data Privacy and Cybersecurity?

Click to learn more about author Ashok Sharma. The dependence on the internet and the constant connection with cyberspace make personal data vulnerable to issues people and businesses are unaware of. Companies today are a storehouse for extensively valuable data – from employees’ data to the business’s financial data to corporate intelligence to customer information.
Technologymalwarebytes.com

The slow trend away from facial recognition technology

It’s been a busy few weeks for facial recognition technology. Its oft-maligned abilities frequently wind up in tales of privacy invasion, or false positives, or dubious data retention. In fact, it’s not uncommon to see big organisations backing away from how they expect to use it, or indeed deploy it already. Essentially, anyone in or around this area of work can expect bumpy PR incidents down the line.