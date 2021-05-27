Cavai appoints Matt Gauthier as Sales Director for US division
Based out of Seattle, Washington, Gauthier will bring the conversational cloud stateside, helping brands and agencies to deliver more effective advertising. Cavai, the leading conversational advertising cloud, today announces the appointment of Matt Gauthier as Sales Director for their growing US team. This leads on from the recent news that Cavai has partnered with Xaxis, and further cements Cavai as a leader in creative transformation and advertising cloud technology.martechseries.com