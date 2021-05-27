Squarespace Plugins Provider ‘Square Websites’ Announces Shift To Subscription-Based Business Model
The shift into a subscription model will provide users extended support and plugins functionality. The Squares Websites is praised as the leading provider of Squarespace plugins, making website building and hosting easier than ever before, that too at affordable prices. With the plugins available at ‘Square Websites,’ users can use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements available with squarespace.com to create and modify web pages without any hassle.martechseries.com