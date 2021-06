Update 1.002.000 has arrived for Resident Evil Village, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. As far as we can tell, only the PlayStation 5 version of Resident Evil Village got an update on May 19th, 2021. We checked the PS4 version of the game and update 1.02 is not out yet. It does not look like the PC and Xbox versions have a new patch either.