Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Best Buy raises full-year comparable sales forecast

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

May 27 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc on Thursday raised its full-year comparable sales forecast, as fresh stimulus checks helped boost spending at its stores even as a reopening economy threatens to slow last year’s pandemic-induced surge in demand.

Best Buy said it expects full-year comparable sales to rise 3% to 6%, compared to a previous forecast range of a fall of 2% to a rise of 1%. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Buy Co Inc#Demand#Reporting#Fall#Fresh Stimulus Checks#Bengaluru#Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Financial Reportsrock947.com

Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates on steady demand

(Reuters) -Zoom Video Communications Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from steady demand for its video-conferencing platform as people wary of the pandemic continued school and work from home. Zoom became a household name during the pandemic as businesses and schools switched to its video conferencing platform for...
Public HealthTelegraph

Zoom boom to continue after Covid as video app raises sales forecasts

The chief executive of Zoom has declared that the teleconferencing boom will continue long after the pandemic subsides, as the company upgraded sales forecasts for this year. Zoom - which became synonymous with video calling during the early months of lockdown as workers and families were forced to communicate remotely - said it expected sales to rise by around 50pc this year.
Businesskfgo.com

Etsy to buy Gen-Z focused fashion marketplace Depop for $1.63 billion

(Reuters) – Etsy Inc said on Wednesday it would acquire Depop, a privately-held fashion marketplace, for $1.63 billion, as the online seller looks to attract Gen-Z consumers. The deal is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
StocksWNMT AM 650

AMC shares set for record open as ‘meme stocks’ surge

(Reuters) – Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc surged 28% in early deals on Wednesday, extending a rally and setting up to open at a record high a day after the company raised $230 million to cash in on a social media-driven trading frenzy. The movie-theater operator’s stock traded at...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Best Buy Posts 233% Earnings Growth in Q1, Raises FY22 Guidance

The consumer electronics retailer Best Buy Co. (BBY) posted strong fiscal first-quarter 2022 results. Following the results, shares rose 1% on May 27 to close at $118.14. Adjusted earnings in Q1 grew substantially by 233% to $2.23 per share on a year-over-year basis and came in above the consensus estimate of $1.37 per share.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.48 Billion

Brokerages expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will post $10.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.15 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $9.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.
Marketscepro.com

Best Buy Q1 Sales Up Whopping 37%

The thirst for consumer electronics is not waning, even as the pandemic does. Best Buy Co. (NYSE: BBY) reported record Fiscal Year 2022 Q1 revenues of $11.6 billion from February 1, 2021 to May 1, 2021, a 37.2% growth compared to last year’s same time period. Of course, that rapid...
Richfield, MNAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Best Buy Reports Surge In Sales Thanks To Stimulus Checks

(Richfield, MN) -- Many Americans seem to have used their stimulus checks to update their gadgets. Best Buy is reporting a 36-percent spike in sales for the first quarter. The company believes customers are investing in technology and kitchen appliances because home values continue climbing. Best Buy is also upping...
Retailretaildive.com

Best Buy comes roaring out of the pandemic era with 37% sales growth

Reporting against a period last year when its stores were closed and sales were down, Best Buy's comparable sales grew 37.2% across its business in the first quarter of 2021. Best Buy has progressed beyond its pre-pandemic performance as well. Against 2019's performance, Best Buy's top-line sales grew more than 27%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Best Buy shares rise after earnings beat, guidance raised

Best Buy Co. Inc. stock rose 4.3% in Thursday premarket trading after the consumer electronics retailer reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year comparable sales guidance. Net income totaled $595.0 million, or $2.32 per share, up from $159.0 million, or 61 cents per share. Adjusted EPS of $2.23 far exceeded the FactSet consensus of $1.40. Revenue of $11.64 billion was up from $8.56 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus of $10.40 billion. Comparable sales growth of 37.2% beat the FactSet consensus for 23.5% growth. Domestic comparable sales growth grew 37.9%. "The year has clearly...
Financial ReportsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Snowflake Reports Widening Losses But Raises Full-Year Guidance

Snowflake's revenue beat estimates for the quarter as losses mounted. Goldman Sachs upgraded Snowflake stock to buy earlier this month as its performance trailed that of the Nasdaq. Snowflake shares fell 8% in extended trading on Wednesday after the data-analytics software company reported fiscal first-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates.
Businessjack1065.com

Nordstrom sticks to full-year revenue forecast as competition heats up

(Reuters) -Nordstrom Inc on Tuesday maintained its full-year revenue forecast even as its rivals raised theirs, signaling stiff competition among department store chains to pull in customers loaded with their COVID-19 related stimulus checks. The retailer’s shares, which have gained 17% so far this year, fell 4% in extended trading.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Ralph Lauren forecasts full-year revenue below estimates

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N) forecast full-year sales below analysts' estimates on Thursday, anticipating a further hit from store closures in parts of Europe and Japan due to COVID-19 curbs, even as demand rebounds in China and the United States. The retailer, popular for its Polo shirts, said it expects fiscal...
Economyretaildive.com

Petco posts 'record' Q1, raises full-year outlook

Riding on the boom the pet sector has experienced this past year, Petco on Thursday reported "record" Q1 sales and the tenth consecutive quarter of growth at the retailer. The retailer's net revenue increased 27% to $1.4 billion, driven by a 28% comp sales increase. The pet retailer reported positive...
Financial Reportssiliconangle.com

Palo Alto Networks beats forecasts and ups full-year guidance

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is growing fast as enterprises place more emphasis on cybersecurity, and it showed today as it delivered impressive third-quarter financial results and raised its outlook. The company reported a profit before certain costs such as stock compensation of $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.1 billion,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
WWD

Q4 Jump Lifts Richemont Sales; Full-Year Profit Up 38%

LONDON – A robust performance in the fourth quarter helped bolster fiscal full year sales at Compagnie Financière Richemont, which fell 8 percent at reported rates, and 5 percent at constant ones, to 13.14 billion euros. The parent of brands including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Dunhill said sales...