AtScale CloudStart Bridges Business Intelligence And Enterprise AI To Cloud Data Platforms
AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, announced the launch of AtScale CloudStart for building powerful analytics infrastructure on cloud data platforms. This offering enables organizations to rapidly integrate AtScale’s semantic layer solution on leading cloud data management platforms. Cloud Start provides customers a way to start with a smaller semantic layer investment aligned with entry points for cloud data platforms with the ability to scale seamlessly with your analytics infrastructure.martechseries.com