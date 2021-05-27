Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

AtScale CloudStart Bridges Business Intelligence And Enterprise AI To Cloud Data Platforms

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, announced the launch of AtScale CloudStart for building powerful analytics infrastructure on cloud data platforms. This offering enables organizations to rapidly integrate AtScale’s semantic layer solution on leading cloud data management platforms. Cloud Start provides customers a way to start with a smaller semantic layer investment aligned with entry points for cloud data platforms with the ability to scale seamlessly with your analytics infrastructure.

martechseries.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Ohanian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Technology#Data Science#Cloud Infrastructure#Google Cloud Platform#Enterprise Data#Analytics Solutions#Data Analytics#Enterprise Solutions#Cloud Data Platforms#Cloud Start#Marketing Technology News#Sharepoint Gartner#Sql#Amazon Redshift#Tableau#Excel#Live Query#Data And Analytics#Slickdeals#Enterprise Analytics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
ComputersMiddletown Press

EMA and Pluribus Networks to present research findings that delve into how enterprises are modernizing their data center networks to support their multi-cloud strategies

New research finds that 56% of enterprises intend to add new data center sites over the next two years. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a webinar titled “The Future of the Data Center Network in a Multi-Cloud World: New Research from EMA and Pluribus,” featuring Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research covering network management at EMA, and Jay Gill, senior director of marketing at Pluribus Networks.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Cervest secures $30 million in Series A funding to launch world's first AI-powered Climate Intelligence platform and lead new $40 billion market

LONDON, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cervest, creator of the world's first AI-powered Climate Intelligence (CI) platform, today announced it raised a $30 million Series A round led by Draper Esprit. Cervest seeks to help enterprises, financial services companies, and governments quantify climate risk down to the asset level and, for the first time, across multiple decades and threats. Current investors Astanor Ventures, Lowercarbon Capital (Chris Sacca), and Future Positive Capital also participated in the oversubscribed round, joined by new investors UNTITLED, the venture fund of Magnus Rausing, and TIME Ventures, the venture fund of Marc Benioff. This financing brings Cervest's total funding to $36.2 million.
SoftwareMiddletown Press

Legion Workforce Management Platform Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist for Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution

Legion earns prestigious industry recognition for its AI innovations in workforce management. Legion, the AI-powered workforce management company redefining how enterprise companies manage and empower their hourly workforces, today announced that the Legion WFM platform was named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Driven Technology Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information, and business technology.
Technologytricitytribuneusa.com

Global IoT Cloud Platform Market Future Scope 2020 | AMAZON WEB SERVICES, GOOGLE, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES, MICROSOFT, SALESFORCE

“An Overview of the IoT Cloud Platform Market and Growth Prospects. Starting with the basic information, the report provides a complete summary of the global IoT Cloud Platform market. The summary discusses the outlook and specifications of products and services in the market and their application. The report also provides detailed information on the technology used for manufacturing and production. The report provides information on the production procedures that can increase productivity and efficiency of the overall system. The report classifies the global IoT Cloud Platform market into segments based on knowledge of the market. The report covers the key market players present in different regions and also studies the strategies used by them to enhance their presence and value in the IoT Cloud Platform market. The report predicts future trends and scope of the market for the forecast period 2020-2026.
Softwarecioapplications.com

Google Cloud Announces Availability of Vertex AI

Through decades of innovation and strategic investment in AI at Google, the company has learned important lessons on how to build, deploy, and maintain ML models in production. Fremont, CA: Google Cloud announced the general availability of Vertex AI, a managed machine learning (ML) platform that allows companies to accelerate...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Google Cloud Launches Vertex AI, Making Machine Learning More Accessible And Useful For Developers And Businesses

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Google I/O, Google Cloud announced the general availability of Vertex AI, a managed machine learning (ML) platform that allows companies to accelerate the deployment and maintenance of artificial intelligence (AI) models. Vertex AI requires nearly 80% fewer lines of code to train a model versus competitive platforms 1 , enabling data scientists and ML engineers across all levels of expertise the ability to implement Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) to efficiently build and manage ML projects throughout the entire development lifecycle.
Marketsaithority.com

Signals Analytics Launches AI-Driven Intelligence Platform for Booming Baby Care Market

Platform Allows Baby Care Brands to Leverage Wide Dataset of Consumer and Market Connected Insights in Near Real Time. Today, Signals Analytics, an AI-powered consumer and market intelligence platform, is adding Baby Care to its rapidly growing list of industry-specific offerings. Fresh off the heels of its successful Consumer Electronics and Apparel category launches earlier this year, the Baby Care expansion comes as demand for connected, external data and predictive analytics spikes in helping support cross-functional, insight-driven decision making.
Softwaredelltechnologies.com

Innovating with Data and AI in the Enterprise

As they work to capitalize on voluminous amounts of data generated in the course of day-to-day business, business and IT leaders are increasingly turning to applications driven by artificial intelligence. These forward-looking leaders recognize that AI enables organizations to make big decisions and bold moves based on data-driven insights. With...
Internetsecurityboulevard.com

Web Scraping: The Fine Line Between Business Intelligence and Data Privacy Violation. Is it Legal?

Web Scraping is the use of automated software (also known as bots) to extract content and data from a website. It is also classified by the OWASP as an automated threat (OAT-011). Web Scraping differs from Screen Scraping in that it can extract underlying HTML code and data that is stored in databases while Screen Scraping only copies pixels that are displayed on screen. But where is the line drawn between extracting data for legitimate business purposes and malicious data extraction that hurts business? The line seems to be getting blurrier by the day, as efforts to depict Web Scraping as legitimate business grow stronger. Legal actions against Web Scraping are slow and vary by country.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Demand Science Acquires TrustedOut, Adding AI-Powered, B2B Content And Data Intelligence To Its Global Revenue Intelligence Platform

DANVERS, Mass., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand Science, providing a Global Revenue Intelligence Platform with a data-centric, innovative B2B product and solution set that delivers growth for over a thousand of the world's largest software, technology and B2B services companies, today announced the acquisition of TrustedOut, SAS, a content intelligence platform utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to enable global, content and data aggregation. Based in Paris, France, TrustedOut adds leading edge intent, content, and market intelligence technology to further augment and differentiate the Demand Science solution suite. TrustedOut will enhance Demand Science's demand, data, content and analytics capabilities across its platform through fresh firmographic data, media-validated profiles, and AI-based predictive intent.
Softwareauntminnie.com

Carestream picks cloud platform to deliver AI apps

HPE's GreenLake for Machine Learning Operations cloud platform is designed to address all aspects of the machine-learning lifecycle, from data preparation to model building, training, deployment, monitoring, and collaboration, according to Carestream. The collaboration will impact medical imaging technology on a global scale, the company said. Carestream's x-ray systems are...
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Unveiling expansion prospects in Business Intelligence Platforms Software market outlook over 2021-2026

Global Business Intelligence Platforms Software Market Report provides complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth, opportunities and forecast 2026. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecast. It provides top manufacturers information along with Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and growth.
Sciencemartechseries.com

IRI Launches Cloud-Native IRI Intelligence Suite powered by IRI Liquid Data to Augment Data Science and Solution Development Teams

IRI, a fast-growing, global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, announced the launch of the IRI Intelligence SuiteTM, a cloud-native solution powered by IRI Liquid Data™, which enables CPG manufacturers, retailers and media partners to combine their proprietary data and data science capabilities with IRI’s expansive assets and build their own applications in an easy-to-use, safe cloud environment.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Equifax Brings New Decision Intelligence To The Cloud-Based OneView Report For Businesses With The Work Number Database

ATLANTA, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax (EFX) - Get Report is bringing new decision intelligence to lenders and other businesses with the cloud-based OneView™ report which now includes access to real-time income and employment information from The Work Number® database. The visual OneView report sets a new industry standard in the delivery of consumer credit insights by providing access to traditional credit data and differentiated data sources that only Equifax can provide in a single inquiry to help businesses quickly and responsibly open up new financial opportunities.
SoftwareeWeek

Scaling Higher: How AI Can Scale Across the Enterprise and Enhance CX

Utilized properly and focused on practical applications, AI and machine learning can be transformational in improving customer experience. Yet too often the technology is stuck at R&D or POC stages rather than full-fledged development across an enterprise state of maturity. I see two main reasons for the disconnect:. KPIs for...
MarketsVentureBeat

Presentation platform Pitch eyes the enterprise with $85M raise

Collaborative presentation platform Pitch today announced it has raised $85 million in a series B round of funding and teased a suite of features coming in the next weeks and months. The company is looking to grab a bigger piece of the enterprise pie by offering what it touts as the first “complete platform for presentations.”
ComputersCIO

The Definitive Guide to Cloud Migration in the Enterprise: Here Be Dragons!

Working in close partnership, AWS Professional Services and Contino formed a team that was embedded alongside a small but specialised Accelerated Migration Program (AMP) team from NAB to deliver “30 in 50”. Contino delivered a lighthouse project encompassing:. A rapid discovery process to identify and qualify a candidate list of...
Softwaremartechseries.com

UiPath Announces New Platform Features for AI-powered Discovery, Enterprise Management and Governance to Scale Automation for Every User

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced new features and products that extend capabilities for enterprises to successfully scale and manage their automation initiatives. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Sean Creeley, CEO and Founder at Podsights. Today @UiPath announced the UiPath Platform 21.4 with new...
Computersenterprisetalk.com

The Benefits of Zero-Code Platforms for Enterprise Application Development

A zero-code platform provides data-driven business with built-in security and data integration capabilities, allowing companies to use a zero-code framework to quickly build and rebuild apps and drive digital transformation. Zero-code platforms have the ability to democratize enterprise app growth. Therefore, for enterprise app growth, business leaders should consider zero-code platforms.
Real Estatemassachusettsnewswire.com

FINTECH NEWS: 5X Solutions Adds Compensation Analysis to their Mortgage Business Intelligence Platform

Telemetry BI Includes Loan Officer Compensation Analytics. SAN DIEGO, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — 5X Solutions, LLC, a mortgage business intelligence and data analytics company, has announced the addition of loan agent compensation analysis to its automated financial reporting and mortgage business intelligence software. Users of Telemetry BI...