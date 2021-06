ST. PAUL, MN (June 7, 2021) - First there was Opening Day in 2020 that never happened. Then there was Nopening Day to honor the fact that Opening Day didn’t happen. In 2021 there was Opening Day on May 11, but only to about 50% capacity. Finally, for the first time since the St. Paul Saints claimed their American Association Championship on September 14, 2019 the gates at CHS Field will open and every seat is available to sell. It will be a night of celebration that sets the stage for the rest of the summer as the Saints roll out their promotions schedule for the 2021 season.