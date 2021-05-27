Cancel
Cass County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cass SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MIAMI...JOHNSON AND NORTHWESTERN CASS COUNTIES UNTIL 700 AM CDT At 619 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lawrence to near Baldwin City to near Melvern. Movement was east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Lenexa, Leawood, Belton, Gardner, De Soto, Paola, Spring Hill, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Edgerton, Cleveland, Hillsdale, Chiles, Bucyrus, Clare, Lackmans, Clearview City and Stillwell. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 200 and 223. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 2, and between mile markers 76 and 83. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cass The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Eastern Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Cass County in west central Missouri Southern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lee`s Summit, Leawood, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Paola, Spring Hill, Greenwood, Peculiar, Louisburg, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago, Lone Jack, Cleveland, Freeman and Lake Annette. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 11:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Big Creek at Blairstown. * From Monday morning to Wednesday morning. * At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cass County in west central Missouri Northwestern Henry County in west central Missouri Southwestern Johnson County in west central Missouri * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 126 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harrisonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Holden, Garden City, Chilhowee, East Lynne, Gunn City, Blairstown, La Tour and Quick City. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH