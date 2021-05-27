Special Weather Statement issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cass SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MIAMI...JOHNSON AND NORTHWESTERN CASS COUNTIES UNTIL 700 AM CDT At 619 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lawrence to near Baldwin City to near Melvern. Movement was east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Lenexa, Leawood, Belton, Gardner, De Soto, Paola, Spring Hill, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Edgerton, Cleveland, Hillsdale, Chiles, Bucyrus, Clare, Lackmans, Clearview City and Stillwell. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 200 and 223. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 2, and between mile markers 76 and 83. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.