Phillips County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Phillips, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Phillips; Smith FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL PHILLIPS AND SMITH COUNTIES At 304 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Smith Center, Kensington, Agra, Lebanon, Kirwin, Prairie View, Gaylord, Athol, Cedar and Bellaire. Additional rainfall amounts of less than one half inch expected over the area.

alerts.weather.gov
Phillips County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 23:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Phillips SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PHILLIPS COUNTY UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 122 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Woodruff, or 9 miles north of Phillipsburg, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Phillips County.
Phillips County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Phillips County in north central Kansas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 124 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Long Island to 6 miles south of Almena to 6 miles southeast of Norton, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Long Island around 130 AM CDT. Prairie View around 135 AM CDT. Logan around 150 AM CDT. Speed around 155 AM CDT. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Smith County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEWELL AND EASTERN SMITH COUNTIES At 741 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bellaire, or 34 miles east of Phillipsburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Smith Center, Lebanon, Burr Oak, Esbon and Bellaire. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Mitchell County in north central Kansas Southern Jewell County in north central Kansas Southeastern Smith County in north central Kansas Northeastern Osborne County in north central Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 757 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Downs, or 24 miles northwest of Beloit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jewell, Formoso, Ionia, Randall and Scottsville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH