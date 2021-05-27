Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 06:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN...SOUTHERN DOUGLAS AND EAST CENTRAL OSAGE COUNTIES At 618 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Eudora to 4 miles northwest of Ottawa, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vinland, Wellsville and Rantoul. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH