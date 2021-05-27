Cancel
Douglas County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN...SOUTHERN DOUGLAS AND EAST CENTRAL OSAGE COUNTIES At 618 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Eudora to 4 miles northwest of Ottawa, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vinland, Wellsville and Rantoul. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Douglas; Franklin THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR DOUGLAS AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. However, additional rainfall is expected later this afternoon and evening that may increase the flood threat again.
Rain, scattered thunderstorms expected Friday through Monday

Douglas County is expected to have numerous rainy days ahead, according to the National Weather Service. Douglas County will likely see a slow progression of rainfall through Monday, Brandon Drake, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Topeka, told the Journal-World. He said Douglas County might expect between 2 and 3 inches of rain from Friday through Monday.