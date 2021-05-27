Cancel
Washington County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Washington County in north central Kansas Southern Marshall County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 346 AM CDT, emergency management reported minor street flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in recent thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Blue Rapids, Frankfort and Waterville. Additional rainfall of up to an inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Republic County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic; Washington The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Republic County in north central Kansas Northwestern Washington County in north central Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 756 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Munden, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Washington, Morrowville, Haddam, Munden, Narka, Mahaska and Hollenberg. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Washington County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 915 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Bremen to 4 miles west of Marysville to near Barnes, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marysville, Hanover, Waterville, Barnes and Bremen. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH