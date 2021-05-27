Cancel
James Bond 007 returns to theaters following Amazon’s purchase of MGM, Bond producers said

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 6 days ago

With the news, Amazon has agreed to buy MGM Studios for $ 8.45 billion, including the whole James Bond 007 franchise, many have wondered if James Bond's next adventure is No time to die and future movies will be released exclusively on Amazon's streaming service. Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were quick to dismiss such an idea, but the promise that James Bond will always be a theatrical event.

gamingideology.com
