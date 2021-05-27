Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

HB 495: Dividing some in the medical community

By Katie Lopez
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxpyK_0aD9LWYD00

Matthew Hargrave said that without the help of Mark deClouet he does not know where he would be today.

"It's meant everything to me," Hargrave said. "I'm doing a lot better now. I'm 60 days clean."

DeClouet is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner. He has worked with Hargrave for a little over two months.

"I was addicted to heroin," Hargrave said. "I was just sitting on my couch everyday not doing anything for the past three or four years. I found Mark and he helped me out a lot."

But Hargrave is not the only person deClouet has helped. He commutes back and forth from Lafayette to Alexandria to offer those services. His Lafayette clinic opened during the pandemic.

During that time, the state eased rules that required nurses to collaborate with physicians.

"In this area we're the only clinic that provides a lifesaving drug, insurance accepted, in a 60-mile radius, and 67 people got access to that level of care like that," deClouet said.

Mark said what he does is no different from what other nurse practitioners across the state have done.

He said he is offering care that his patients may have a hard time getting elsewhere.

"The majority of all of Louisiana is an access to care problem," deClouet said. "Try finding a primary care provider in Lafayette, right now, that accepts Medicaid and who is willing to do an initial evaluation for entry into the practice--you're talking weeks, maybe months. You'd be hard pressed to find one who would see you in 30 days."

Currently, deClouet is collaborating with a doctor; someone he can call on if he has questions about treatment.

He said he does not mind doing that because health care is a team effort.

But added, the collaboration rule sometimes holds him back from doing his job.

"There are more than one way to solve problems and this is one of them," deClouet said. "It's working in a number of states across the country, and we should jump on board."

If passed, House Bill 495 would give full practicing authority for advanced practice registered nurses. This means they would no longer need to collaborate with a physician to practice.

"We're in rural Louisiana," Kathy Baldridge, president of the Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners, said. "I'm in Alexandria and work in an indigent care clinic. This is a place where citizens with no insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare come. We have people that drive more than two hours to be seen; that is not access to care. Access to care means timely, convenient in your community, and quality care."

Baldridge said she has heard from colleagues about the challenges they face when trying to develop collaborative relationships.

Among the problems is high costs and doctors being available only by phone, she said.

Many physicians in Louisiana believe that House Bill 495 should not pass.

KATC has reached out to doctors and physician organizations to hear from those in the medical field who say that the bill could put the lives of patients at risk, especially in rural areas.

"A Hippocratic oath is to do no harm. My impetus is to make sure that the public has the same level of protection throughout my career as a physician. I think this bill challenges that. The physicians go through some intense training to practice medicine," said Dr. Robert J Aertker III. "That is concerning because the bill allows a nurse practitioner, who is important to our care, to practice medicine and diagnose especially in the rural context, I don't think it is a good idea."

Aertker is the president of the Acadia Parish Medical Society and a board certified internal medicine specialist with a small primary care clinic in Crowley.

He says that while some nurse practitioners are out in rural communities, many are concentrated in urban areas. The bill, he thinks, does not provide incentives to get those nurse practitioners out into those more rural communities to help.

"There are resourceful nurse practitioners who work in rural areas but most are in urban, metropolitan areas. The concentration of nurse practitioners are all metropolitan and I don't think that this bill will change that. I think boards need to sit down and provide incentive, get them out in the countryside...give them incentives."

For doctors, the level of education and training nurse practitioners receive is troubling when considering the scope of work those individuals will take on when seeing patients without the collaborative help of a doctor.

An Amendment added to House Bill 495 would require advanced practice registered nurses to collaborate for at least 6,000 hours with a licensed physician or be employed in a clinic that has a medical director who is a licensed physician before they can transition to independent practice.

Any nurse practitioner, certified nurse midwife, or clinical nurse specialist who practices in any specialty and transitions to independent practice would also be required to do so in collaboration with a physician who practices in that same specialty, according to the amendment.

And while a new board would be set up to provide oversight to nurse practitioners operating independently, many doctors say this would not be sufficient since nurses and doctors are governed by different boards with differing standards.

"This bill has been rushed through. I think they need to be aware of the fact that we need to sit down as a group, a board of nursing and medical examiners and work on a collaboration from a top-down approach," Aertker said.

To read more on House Bill 495, click here .

KATC News

KATC News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Care#Medicare#Medical Association#Board Of Nursing#Medicaid#Community Health#Primary Care Physicians#Primary Health Care#Community Care#Amendment#Rural Louisiana#Rural Communities#Physician Organizations#Rural Areas#Clinical Nurse Specialist#Alexandria#Lafayette#Medicine#Urban Areas#Oversight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthBryan College Station Eagle

C-FORCE: Rural communities left behind on medical assistance

Some of you may remember a little film from 30 years ago starring Michael J. Fox called Doc Hollywood. In it, he plays a hotshot young physician driving his Porsche cross-country to an awaiting job as a Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeon. His plans hit a detour while driving through a small South Carolina hamlet when he crashes into the handmade fence of a local judge. He offers to pay for the fence so he can be on his way, but the judge is not interested. He sentences him to 16 hours of community service at the community hospital. In what Roger Ebert dubbed “a sweetheart of a movie,” Fox’s character falls in love with the town, its people — especially a girl — and the life of a rural doctor.
Allegheny County, PAsopghreporter.com

Health Department asks public to answer Community Health Survey

The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) seeks public participation in its Community Health Assessment Survey supplement, which is designed to better understand the complex impacts 2020 had on community residents. The survey is part of the ACHD’s 2021 Community Health Assessment, which when complete will serve as a living document...
Sturgis, SDq957.com

West River communities grapple with medical marijuana regulations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KBHB) – The Sturgis City Council is working on an ordinance that will temporarily govern medical marijuana until the state can adopt rules on legalization. Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie says like other communities, they have many concerns, like whether they ought to mandate people acquire medical marijuana from approved dispensaries.
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

Community Health Clinic benefits from medical supplies donation

SOS, a global nonprofit health organization based in Louisville, has donated 525 pounds, a $7,525 value, of medical supplies to the Community Health Clinic in Elizabethtown. Venus Cornette, RDH, executive director of the CHC in Elizabethtown, picked up items such as 2,500 masks, dressings, staple removers, suture removers, personal hygiene items, body wash, bath wipes, shampoo, shampoo caps, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toothettes, mouthwash, denture cup, denture tablets, lotion, deodorant, combs, tongue depressors, skin prep scrub sticks, Hydrogen peroxide, rehabilitation aids, grabbers, extended shoe horn, assistive device for putting on socks, incontinence, pull ups, chux pads, patient gowns, no-skid socks, wash cloths, Band-Aids, wrist splints, CPR pocket masks, cold packs and three wheelchairs.
Minden, NEthemindencourier.com

Minden Community Divided By Request For School Board Recall

Efforts made by one Minden resident to recall two school board members have divided the community. Candice Lantis filed to recall Minden School Board President Rusty Rhynalds and Vice President Justin Glanzer on May 19. According to the documents filed at the Kearney County Clerk’s Office, Lantis requested the recall...
Washtenaw County, MIwashtenaw.org

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Changes

Washtenaw County Health Department and area health care providers are scaling back local mass vaccination clinics. COVID-19 vaccination is now widely available, and there is less need for emergency distribution strategies like mass vaccination sites. COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for anyone 12 years or older. There is no cost to individuals for vaccination.
Politicsthestatehousefile.com

Do: Encourage competitiveness. Don’t: Divide communities. Citizens panel releases redistricting recommendations

Indiana’s new congressional and legislative districts could improve on its current ones in two significant ways—by sacrificing compactness for competitiveness and by uniting rather than dividing cities, counties and other communities of interest, a citizens group urged state legislative leaders on Wednesday. The eight-page report from the Indiana Citizens Redistricting...
Public Healthnwpb.org

Community Immunity Is In Reach For Some Northwest Cities And Counties, Further Away For Others

Hesitancy to get vaccinated against the coronavirus has justifiably drawn considerable attention because some counties and neighborhoods are lagging far behind in the campaign to stamp out COVID-19. Less often do you hear about the COVID-19 vaccination overachievers. In recent weeks, pockets of the Pacific Northwest have exceeded the threshold for community immunity. But the variability of inoculation rates across the region limits the protection earned, according to health officials.
Nevada StateKEDM

Mobile Clinics Provide Health Boost In Rural Nevada

A mobile dental and health clinic is bringing free medical care to underserved communities in rural regions of Nevada. The once-a-month pop-up clinic is staffed by volunteer doctors and medical students and is a lifeline for its patients. Natalie Van Hoozer of KUNR has the story. This story was produced...