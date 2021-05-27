Thirsty? Cucumber in Your Body and on Your Plate
This week really ‘smells like summer’ in Greece, prompting us to go to the beach – and drink and eat something refreshing!. Even though native to the tropical regions of Asia, it probably extended into Europe from Greece thousands of years ago. Generally, it needs a warm climate to grow and is seasonal. But why vegetable/fruit? Cucumbers, tomatoes and squash, from a botanical point of view, are considered berries, with a harder outer shell than the ones we are familiar with. Generally, they are used by consumers like vegetables – but cucumbers are the ideal food for the summer!www.thenationalherald.com