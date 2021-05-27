Thirsty? Cucumber in Your Body and on Your Plate

If you do nothing else for your skin, at the very least, you should get into the habit of wearing sunscreen daily. Of course, sunscreen isn't just necessary during those special trips to the beach where you find yourself sunbathing for hours on end, but it's especially necessary true during the spring and summer months, when sleeveless tops and bikinis will leave your shoulders and body exposed to the sun's harmful rays no matter how much time you spend outdoors. Instead of waiting for the dreaded burn to happen — and reaching for the aloe as soon as it does — step up and take care of your skin in advance with a sunscreen that'll take care of your entire body.