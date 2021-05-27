Juvenile Blasts Young Buck in Vlad TV Interview: “Buck is a B***h”

Michael Jordan did not want to take that flight to Beaverton. In 1984, Nike wasn’t the world-beating shoe dynasty they would become. They were still mired in their upstart years and known primarily for their innovations in the world of track and field and their affiliation with tennis firebrand John McEnroe. Converse was the official sneaker of the NBA, worn proudly (as well as advertised) by league linchpins Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. The incumbent sneaker company did not want to put a rookie player—highly touted as he was—before the two best players in the league for much of the past decade. Jordan admired and favored the Adidas brand, but they couldn’t justify giving him his own shoe. According to the documentary/cultural tentpole The Last Dance, Jordan did what he could to avoid taking the meeting with Nike, deeply reluctant to even field their offer.