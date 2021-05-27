Cancel
Juvenile Blasts Young Buck in Vlad TV Interview: “Buck is a B***h”

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beef between Young Buck and Juvenile is far from over. Juvie was a guest on VLAD TV and when asked about the former G-Unit rapper, he exploded. “Buck is a bitch,” Juvenile said. “I hate Young Buck fam. Buck is a bitch ass nigga and we not going to talk about Buck at all, period.”

thesource.com
Young Buck
